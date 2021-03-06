Satellite Antenna Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Harris Corporation

Satellite Antenna Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Satellite Antenna Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Satellite Antenna Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Satellite Antenna Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The satellite antenna market was valued at USD 2653.5 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 4190.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.92%%, during the forecasted period (2021-2026).

Satellite antenna systems have emerged as a major solution catering the growing demand in various key markets, such as maritime interdiction, border protection, mobile telecom, etc., where the need for advanced communication capabilities has increased considerably over the past few years.

Key Players of Satellite Antenna Market are: Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Harris Corporation

– April 2019 – Viasat Inc. introduced second-generation Ku-/Ka-band chipset, inclusive of an advanced hybrid antenna and complementary radome. The latest dual-band system was aimed at the commercial wide-body aircraft market, to keep passengers and crew connected across commercial Ku- and Ka-band Geosynchronous and Non-Geosynchronous satellite networks, virtually anywhere they fly around the world.

– September 2019 – Building on the strength of its three-year partnership, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and global communications company, Viasat Inc. announced SAS has selected its in-flight connectivity system for its new Airbus fleet additions: the A321LR and the A330-300E. These aircrafts will be retrofitted with Viasats latest Ka-band IFC kit, which is expected to provide optimal in-flight connections when flying in Viasats satellite coverage area, which includes Viasats existing and future satellite systems.

Key Market Trends

Maritime Application to Witness Significant Growth

– Satellite communication in maritime applications has become very crucial, demanding customizable satellite products that provide signal transmission and reception for military, commercial, and recreational applications, across the globe.

– Moreover, according to orbit communication, despite the advances in air defense and transportation, maritime transportation continues to play a major role in all aspects, being a major resource for food, transportation, and energy and border protection.

– As naval and commercial vessels are at sea for long periods, they require robust satellite communication systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Further, with respect to service, ships, crews, and holiday passengers expect to have the same level of reliable online connectivity at sea as they have on land. This covers everything from basic internet connectivity to corporate networking, advanced military applications, and crew welfare services.

– As GNSS has become the primary means of obtaining PNT information at sea, the increasing installed base of these devices in the maritime application is expected to drive the market.

North America is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The North American region is expected to dominate the market studied, during the forecast period, owing to the highest number of investments and researches in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake several space programs, and has witnessed the earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

– Owing to the strong support from the federal government, regarding the grants to academic institutions and organizations to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market is expected to witness further growth in this region.

– In addition to this, the constant space mission keeps the satellite solution providers in the region very engaged. For instance, the US recently launched the fifth Advanced Extremely High-Frequency spacecraft (AEHF-5), a secure military communications satellite that will provide jam-proof communications, including real-time video, between US national leadership and deployed military forces.

Satellite Antenna Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Satellite Antenna market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Satellite Antenna Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Satellite Antenna Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Satellite Antenna market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Satellite Antenna industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Satellite Antenna industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Satellite Antenna market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Satellite Antenna market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Satellite Antenna Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Satellite Antenna manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

