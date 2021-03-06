Panel Level Packaging Market | Industry Analysis 2021 Overview by Top Players: Amkor Technology, Inc., Deca Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, ASE Group, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Panel Level Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The panel level packaging (PLP) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Panel Level Packaging (PLP) has been expected to become a critical packaging process. Manufacturers are increasingly driving their suppliers to provide panel -processing tools and materials to allow them to bring wafer-level precision to packaged processed on panel substrates. This packaging is used in the packaging of field-programmable gate array (FPGA), CPU/GPU, power management IC module, baseband, and others. The solution provides to reduce the cost of circuit packaging and enhances design flexibility.

Key Players of Panel Level Packaging Market are: Amkor Technology, Inc., Deca Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, ASE Group, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

– May 2020 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) announced plans to build a USD 12 billion factory in Arizona with support from the state and the US government. TSMC said the plant would be able to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers a month, directly employing more than 1,600 people.

– October 2019 – Deca Technologies has reached an agreement with nepes Corporation whereby nepes will expand its geographic footprint and manufacturing capabilities by taking over the operations of Deca Technologies Philippines manufacturing facility.Nepes acquired the fan-out manufacturing line from Deca. Nepes also licensed Decas wafer and panel level fan-out technology.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Mobile consumer electronics are powering a new wave of developments in electronic packaging. In the United States, with increasing consumer electronic sales year on year, the demand for panel-level packaging significantly rises. Further, Berlin’s Fraunhofer IZM is the place to be for leading industry players wishing in developing the fundamental processes for the new panel-level packaging and creates viable first demonstrators on large-scale organic substrate formats in the consumer electronics. After the successful venture for two years, the consortium is focused on embracing new members with new research avenues.

– Moreover, at the start of 2020, TSMC was investing heavily in 5nm fabrication. TSMC’s 7nm process is at its peak, receiving vast numbers of orders from AMD for its Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and Navi graphics cards and other customers, including Apple and Huawei. On the 5nm front, TSMC is working with EUV lithography, similar to what Samsung is accomplishing, and the company expects 10% of 2020’s year’s revenue to come from its 5nm EUV lines. After the 3nm process takes over, TSMC expects mass production to start in 2022. This significantly drives the market in the future period.

– Also recently, SEMCO achieved a new milestone by rolling out APE-PMIC devices with FO (Fan-Out) embedded panel-level packaging (ePLP) PoP technology for Samsung Galaxy Watch. SEMCO announced to continue to innovate for a cost-effective HDFO market space to compete with TSMC for Apple’s packaging and FE business again. In years to come, SEMCO’s HDFO is anticipated to be utilized first in Samsung’s cellphones. Besides, a restructure between SEMCO, and Samsung Electronics could be favorable for Samsung’s position as the full turnkey provider for a FE+BE bundle.

– However, due to work from home culture started during the pandemic, the demand for personal computers is significantly increasing. In June 2020, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that they begun construction of a new domestic production line for NAND flash memory chips, betting on demand for personal computers and servers as the coronavirus prompts more people to work from home. Samsung mentioned that the additional capacity would also help meet the demand for 5G smartphones and other devices despite recent delays in deployments of 5G networks in Europe and other countries due to pandemic. The production line for NAND memory significantly raises the demand for panel-level packaging currently.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Panel Level Packaging industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Panel Level Packaging industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Panel Level Packaging market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Panel Level Packaging market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

