Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook to 2026

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The non-destructive testing market was valued at USD 2855.8 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026), to reach USD 5167.33 million by 2026.

The major drivers for growth in the NDT market include increasing investments in the aerospace & defense sector, increasing the complexity of machines and structures that need continual evaluation for maintaining structural integrity, and government safety regulations mandating the use of NDT techniques for gaining clearances.

Key Market Trends

Radiography Testing Technology to Account for the Largest Share

– Radiography is one of the versatile testing methods in non-destructive testing, which is used for the detection of surface and subsurface features in welded parts and castings. Radiography employs highly penetrating X-rays produced by X-ray tube, gamma rays by a radioactive isotope, and other forms of radiation for testing without causing any damage to the product.

– It enables product reliability, providing the information to prevent accidents and saves lives in industries. It is also used for corrosion mapping, detection of blockages inside sealed equipment, testing of semiconductor devices for cracks, broken wires, unsoldered connections, detection of reinforcing the material in concrete slabs and measuring bulk density of materials.

– The use of computed radiography in the aerospace and defense industry provides significant cost savings when compared to other testing methods as it eliminates the external costs. As economic justification is a major criterion for any testing method, the radiography testing range in size from microminiature electronic parts to massive missile components used in the aerospace and defense industry.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in the Aerospace and Defense market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

