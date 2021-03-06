Mobile Anti-Malware Market 2021 Technology Advancement, Expert Reviews And Analysis By 2025 | AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software SRO, BitDefender LLC, Lookout Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., etc.

Mobile Anti-Malware Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Mobile Anti-Malware Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Mobile Anti-Malware Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Mobile Anti-Malware Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Mobile Anti-Malware Market was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The increasing adoption of BYOD across various organizations for purposes such as providing mobile workstation, convenience, and talent retention is driving the demand for mobile anti-malware market. Over the past decade, malware has been amongst the significant risk for mobile users. Trojans are hard to identify, and have a variety of capabilities, and have been common among cybercriminals. Also, the adoption of smartphones is quickly outpacing other home gadgets which are driving the demand.

Key Players of Mobile Anti-Malware Market are: AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software SRO, BitDefender LLC, Lookout Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., etc.

Recent developments in the market are-

– JAN 2019 – Avast announced the launch of its annual Threat Landscape Report. This report details the major security trends which are faced by consumers in 2019. The threats are collected and listed by the Avast Threats Labs Team.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Android OS Based Devices Augmented the Market

– Malware campaigns have targeted users on Google Play stores almost since its inception. From the very first banking Trojan, dubbed Droid09, to the latest ad-click fraud/Bitcoin-mining latent apps, plague the store week after week. For instance, CheckPoint an Israeli software security firm report mentioned that recently malicious apps from a campaign called “Agent Smith” have been downloaded to 25 million Android devices in July 2019 and Google had removed 16 apps from the play store that were infected by this.

– Android is the most used OS for mobile devices; the malware is targetted explicitly for the OS to ensure spreading and sharing of the malware to as many devices as possible across the globe. According to StatCounter, by May 2019, Android OS global market share stood at 76.08%.

– Backdoor malware is common in Android as well; this is another way of tricking users. According to Mcafee report; TimpDoor, an Android-based malware family which appeared in March 2018 and experienced explosive growth in September, becoming the leading mobile backdoor family by more than two times. Owing to the presence of such malware issues, the demand for anti-malware is expected to go up.

– Android Grabos was one of the most significant malware campaigns during late 2017 and early 2018. It pushed unwanted apps on unsuspecting users and is commonly known as the pay-per-download scam. As per reports, a total of 144 apps were identified and taken down. Moreover, an estimated 17.5 million global smartphone devices downloaded apps from the campaign before they were taken down.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold Significant Share of the Market.

– The region is home to nearly half the population of the world and according to GSMA, the unique mobile subscribers during fiscal 2018 stood at 2.8 billion with a penetration rate of 67% and is expected to reach 3.1 billion by 2025.

– Out of all the connections, 61% have smartphone connections and region is also home to 3.5 billion IoT devices. Due to the sheer number of users and the amount of money and time spent on mobile devices, the region attracts a number of malware attacks.

– China is home to a significant number of mobile users in the region and faces a number of malware threats. According to Qihoo 360, during January 2019 the number of new mobile malware variants observed on the android platform by 360 security stood at 302,000 variants.

– Indian banks in Mumbai are warning customers of the risk of their mobile banking credentials being stolen by malware, masquerading as a Flash player. The warning follows an advisory by Quick Heal Security Labs that it has detected an Android Banking Trojan that targets over 232 banking apps, including those offered by Indian lenders. The malware is known as Android.banker.A2f8a.

Mobile Anti-Malware Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Mobile Anti-Malware market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Mobile Anti-Malware Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Mobile Anti-Malware Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Mobile Anti-Malware market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Mobile Anti-Malware industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Mobile Anti-Malware industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Mobile Anti-Malware market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Mobile Anti-Malware market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Mobile Anti-Malware Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Mobile Anti-Malware manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

