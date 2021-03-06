Mexico LED Lighting Market 2021 Share, Growth by Business Development to 2026

Mexico LED Lighting Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Mexico LED Lighting Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Mexican LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, declining prices of LED products, and stringent government regulations are major factors driving the adoption of LED lighting in Mexico. In the country, LEDs have been undergoing rapid technological and economic development as a new source of lighting, motivating further investment in the sector.

Industry News and Latest developments:

– May 2020 – Dialight launched new upgrades to the Vigilant and SafeSite Area Light. This further upgradation consists of a new Universal Mounting Adapter (UMA), which offers stock flexibility to its distributors and customers at the time of its installation.

– March 2020 – Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company has planned to focus on the innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

– February 2020 – Signify introduced a new integrated Philips Combo Charge Controller for streetlights, enabling the emergence of a hybrid solar system. With this innovation, the company is aiming at creating a new market for solar powered outdoor lightings in Asia, Africa, South America, Australia, and Spain, where the company has already installed solar-powered lights.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Outdoor Lighting Due to Smart Development Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

– In Mexico, even though the LED penetration is low for the residential end user, the government is mainly focusing on outdoor lighting for reducing electricity consumption as well as greenhouse gas emission. According to the study by INEGI, the average penetration of LED in residential rooms is just 12% in the country.

– Recently, the government has initiated the project to replace all the streetlights in the Guadalajara city, half of the total 80,000 streetlights in the city across 200 districts along 100 roads. The project is reportedly self-financed with the energy savings it creates. The program is planned on a 10-year leasing contract valued at MXN 300 million (close to USD 19 million). With this program, the city is expected to create savings of over USD 500,000 per month.

– The Servicio Express Aeropuerto Carret on Monterrey-Laredo Highway needed an energy-efficient lighting solution for the service stations parking lot and canopy that covers the pumping stations. The authority has mentioned that by replacing the old 23 inefficient metal halide flood and canopy fixtures with LED enabled to save energy of 268,000 kWh and USD 32,160 in energy and maintenance.

Industrial Use of LED Lighting in Mexico is Expected to Grow Significantly

– With around 621 medical device manufacturing companies, Mexico is one of the largest exporters of medical devices to the United States, and parts of Latin America, known for its high quality. With export revenues going as high as USD 9 billion, in 2019, medical device manufacturers are having zero tariffs on imports and exports under NAFTA. This makes Mexico a potential destination for setting up a UV-based medical device franchise, which is one of the highest growing fields of UV-LED light applications.

– Mexico has a severe freshwater shortage, and the re-use of water is extensively practiced across the region. Considering this, UV-based consumer products, like sterilizers and disinfectants, are expected to gain importance over the forecast period considering that 80% are urban population, according to the World Bank. Additionally, the WHO has stated that the use of UV-based disinfectants is becoming prevalent in the country; hence, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are the most common reasons for death.

– Vendors offering LED solutions are expanding their presence in Mexico to support ongoing local demand. For instance, Aquionics, a part of the Halma Group, and a prominent UV-LED based disinfectant product manufacturer, has strengthened its team in Mexico, anticipating the demand for industrial LED lighting.

