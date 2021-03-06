IT Connector Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – Amphenol Corporation, Molex Inc. (Koch), TE Connectivity Limited, and 3M Company

IT Connector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The IT Connector Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The IT Connector Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The market for IT connectors is booming, owing to the global digital transition. Reliable connectivity, high performance, and efficiency are playing a vital role in the IT and Telecom industry, which is the primary factor boosting the growth of the market studied. High-performance networks with high bandwidth are essential for the various purposes in the modern IT industry, which provides a direct requirement for robust connectors supporting high bandwidth. IT connectors play a crucial role in avoiding excessive data transmission rates, where zettabytes of data need to be transmitted neatly with any uncertainties.

Key Players of IT Connector Market are: Amphenol Corporation, Molex Inc. (Koch), TE Connectivity Limited, and 3M Company.

– February 2020 – Amphenol Corporation, at DesignCon 2020, showcased ExaMAX 2 backplane connector that is plug-compatible with standard ExaMAX but is cost-optimized while retaining the ability to support 112Gb/s applications. The company also demonstrated 112Gb/s channels between two Micro LinkOVER board mounted connectors joined by two Paladin cable connectors and 44 of 32AWG twin-ax cable.

– February 2020 – Molex, at DesignCon 2020, showcased the Impulse orthogonal direct midplane connector running at 112Gb/s. Molex also displayed pluggable I/O connectors at the expo, including QSFP-DD connectors running 112Gb/s over 1.8m of cable, QSFP-DD connectors running 56Gb/s over 5m of active cable, and OSFP connectors running 112Gb/s over 2m of cable.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecom is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– To support the surge of 5G rollouts around the world, several companies are launching connectors necessary to support the infrastructure. In July 2020, Amphenol RF has announced the expansion of its high-frequency SMA Connector Series with extended frequency cable mount connectors that operate up to 34 GHz. With a lightweight, compact, and vibration proof design, these connectors are ideal for various applications, including 5G wireless infrastructure, RFID, and radar systems. These new cable connectors are available in a straight solder plug configuration and optimized for multiple conformable and semi-rigid cables. A threaded coupling mechanism ensures uniform contact of the outer conductors, enabling the SMA connector to minimize reflections and attenuation at higher frequencies. This allows for a high degree of mechanical strength and durability.

– In February 2020, CommScope announced multiple connectors, antenna solutions, and power options to make it simpler and faster for wireless operators to build their networks. The number of ports is increasing, which can lead to confusion and incorrect wiring. The CommScope is introduced to the M-LOC cluster connector to support the increase in antenna port quantities resulting from multiple bands on a single antenna. In less than five years, port counts have grown from less than 10 to comfortably above 20 on a single antenna. M-LOC enables up to 5 network connections on a single push and locks motion reducing installation time by more than 75%. It removes ports connections uncertainty to 8T8R and 4T4R antennas and ensures best in class Return Loss, Passive intermodulation, and attenuation performances.

– In April 2020, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a provider RF connectivity solution, announced the release of 2.92 mm, 40 GHz cable assemblies utilizing two Cinch brands, connectors from Johnson, and low loss PTFE cables from Semflex. The latest 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies uses 2.92 mm connectors from Johnson coupled with Semflex HP160S cable with Vp (velocity of propagation) of 76%, offering high performance for test and measurement environments. These cables assemblies are designed to provide 40 GHz operating performance and a VSWR max of 1.25. Ideal applications align with the companys product development of 5G/mm-wave products to support communications, telecom, and test & measurement industries.

– In February 2020, Stewart Connector, a Bel group company and engages in the manufacturing of RJ45 connectors used in Ethernet communications, announce the expansion of their 60300 Jack Series. This product line delivers the only RJ45 connector solution capable of providing a 10GBase-T Ethernet signal while also providing an economical solution and upgrade path for 2.5G and 5G applications. The 60300 Series form factor is one of the smallest available, making the jack ideal for applications driven by space restrictions but still require an Ethernet connection. With the expansion of the 60300 Series, Stewart Connector has added Bi-Color LED options to their 10G jack offering. These small form factor products are also designed to support PoE applications requiring 15W up to 100W, which is often a requirement for IoT devices.

IT Connector Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, IT Connector market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the IT Connector market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and IT Connector industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the IT Connector industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, IT Connector market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, IT Connector market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of IT Connector Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key IT Connector manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

