Human Machine Interface Market Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts till 2026– ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

Human Machine Interface Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Human Machine Interface Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Human Machine Interface Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Human Machine Interface Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global human machine interface market was valued at USD 3.71 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7.24 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Features, such as alarm warnings, safe messaging, and improved internal communications, are expected to provide an advantage to a facility regarding security, operations, and production. Newer HMI is expected to reduce operation costs by substituting traditional push buttons, indicator lights, and selectors and lowering the requirement of additional display panels and cables and further enhancing monitoring of the machines.

Request Sample Report of Human Machine Interface Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591995/human-machine-interface-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of Human Machine Interface Market are: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

– February 2020 – ABB Power Grids has announced the introduction of MicroSCADA X, the industry-acclaimed power and automation control solution, to customers in India. The new version provides a unified experience, giving utilities and businesses one vision of their power networks. MicroSCADA X features a next-generation human-machine interface (HMI), enabling an intuitive and adaptive experience that provides clear and simplified insights into customers power infrastructure.

– February 2020 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Italy-based ASEM, S.p.A., which engages in the development of digital automation technologies. ASEM provides a wide range of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.

Key Market Trends

Automotive is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The automotive sector finds significant HMI applications among various end-user industries. The presence of some leading manufacturers, along with the increase in consumption, drives the market value globally. For instance, registrations of alternatively-powered cars in the European Union incurred a steady growth of about 46.2%. By July 2019, 110,630 electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) were registered, which is 51.8% more than that in 2018. Nowadays, vehicles are equipped with multiple HMI systems that require several device-specific operating systems to work in unison.

– In September 2019, DENSO Corporation and BlackBerry Limited launched the first integrated Human Machine Interface (HMI) digital cockpit system with BlackBerry QNX technology that has shipped in the primary vehicles by leading Japanese automotive manufacturer, SUBARU. The technology which is named as DENSO Harmony CoreTM, will be available first in the United States from Autumn 2019 in the all-new 2020 SUBARU Legacy and Outback (U.S. model). This blend of advanced software and human interaction creates a seamless automotive user experience as the usage of data-driven connected vehicles is rising.

– In January 2020, DENSO Corporation and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., formed a partnership for developing next-generation cockpit systems. In recent years, the amount of information provided by a vehicle to the driver has increased due to advanced driver assistance functions using cameras and sensors and various entertainment functions. With these opportunities for vehicle-driver communication, human-machine interfaces play a crucial role in providing updates to drivers swiftly, productively and safely, and in a way that does not cause distraction. It is a process made possible by multiple HMI products working simultaneously, such as the instrument cluster, in-vehicle multimedia, and Head-Up Display.

– In January 2020, Continental announced that it had developed an efficient solution for human-machine interaction (HMI), specially designed for autonomous vehicles. The concept also helps the user to plan the next course of their journey and provide relevant information about social events. This solution was developed in the CUbE, Continentals development platform for driverless technologies. Autonomous shuttle buses or Robo-taxis currently being tested along predetermined routes will pave the way for tomorrows driverless vehicles, which will smoothly navigate complex traffic scenarios. But before they become mainstream on urban roads, Robo-taxis must gain wide-ranging user acceptance and trust.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591995/human-machine-interface-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

Human Machine Interface Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Human Machine Interface market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Human Machine Interface Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Human Machine Interface Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Human Machine Interface market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Human Machine Interface industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Human Machine Interface industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Human Machine Interface market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Human Machine Interface market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Human Machine Interface Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Human Machine Interface manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591995/human-machine-interface-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]