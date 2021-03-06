How the Surgical Navigation System Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The global surgical navigation system market generated a revenue of $770.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,167.6 million in 2024, advancing at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Therefore, with the rising preference for MISs, the surgical navigation system market is predicted to advance to $1,167.6 million by 2024, from $770.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). Navigation essentially involves scanning the body or the part to be operated via computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, or X-ray, and feeding the images into the system, so the doctor can look at the monitor while they operate. In MISs, where doctors do not have a direct view of the internal organs, navigation systems become essential, as the doctors still have to see where they are operating.

This is why among all the application areas of these systems, viz. orthopedic, neurological, cardiac, and ENT, they are most widely adopted for neurosurgery. Apart from the rising neurological disease prevalence, the complexity and criticality of the nervous system also makes navigation a necessity. One wrong move, one nick of an unintended nerve or part of the brain, and the consequences for the patients can be catastrophic. Surgical navigation systems work on the electromagnetic, hybrid, and optical imaging modalities. Among these, the systems equipped with optical imaging technologies have been in the highest demand, as CT and fluoroscopy are more accurate than other modalities, particularly in challenging ENT procedures.

