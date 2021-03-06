How the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The presence of a stringent regulatory environment, rising awareness about preventive medical equipment maintenance, and advancements in the medical device industry are responsible for the growth of the market. Maintenance services, such as predictive, corrective, operational, and preventive maintenance of medical equipment, are offered for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the devices and minimizing failures.

The medical equipment maintenance market is categorized into operational, preventive & predictive, and corrective, on the basis of service type. The largest market share (more than 60.0%) is projected to be held by the preventive & predictive maintenance category by 2024. This is attributed to the diverse range of services offered by the vendors in this category, which also saves cost for healthcare organizations in the public and private sectors. Additionally, the awareness regarding preventive medical equipment maintenance is increasing, which is also a major driving factor for the market.

Maintenance services for medical equipment include operational, preventive and predictive, and corrective. The largest demand in the coming years is expected to be created for preventive and predictive services due to the growing adoption of annual maintenance cost agreements by hospitals, as a number of benefits are associated with these policies. Different equipment type which undergo regular maintenance are dental, imaging, surgical, electromedical, surgical, and life support. The imaging equipment, including endoscopes, digital X-rays, ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging, and computed tomography, are predicted to make considerable use of these services in the coming years, because of their increased usage owing to the growing prevalence of diseases.

