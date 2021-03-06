Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Understanding

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most frequently occurring type of primary tumors of the central nervous system (CNS) mostly in adults, and its poor prognosis has not been significantly improved despite the fact that the innovative diagnostic strategies and new therapies have been developed. Somatic evolution promotes the progression of cancer in which the genome of the cancer cell is being deviated from that of the healthy cell due the accumulation of mutations. There is a remarkable development in GBM because it occurs via a complex network of various different molecular and genetic aberrations, which leads to significant changes in major signaling pathways. GBMs, as they extensively disperse throughout the parenchyma, making maximal surgical resection unattainable and having high level of vascularization, are lethal in nature.

GBM is often located in a region of the forebrain known as the cerebrum, which controls some of the most advanced process such as speech and emotions. While GBM is highly locally invasive (invading normal brain tissue), it rarely spreads to other organs beyond the brain. A highly aggressive, fast-growing cancer and treatment is often limited by the tumor location and the ability of a patient to tolerate surgery. Consequently, it is a particularly difficult cancer to treat.

Glioma is considered as the general term which is used to describe the primary brain tumors, and it is also classified to their presumed cell of origin accordingly. The classification includes astrocytic tumors (astrocytoma, anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma), oligodendrogliomas, ependymomas, and mixed gliomas. Gliomas are classified into grade I TO IV on the basis of malignancy that is determined by the histopathalogical criteria. Although the location of GBM is commonly found in the supratentorial region (frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital lobes), it is rarely located in the cerebellum part. Investigation of genetic and environmental factors of GBM have been done. Prior radiography, decreased susceptibility to allergy, immune factors and immune genes, as well as some nucleotide polymorphisms detected by genomic analysis are all included in the risk factors of the respective disease. The histological classification and tumor grading is a critical step for GBM diagnosis and prognosis.

GBM is a grade IV glioma according to the WHO 2007 classification and is the most common and lethal primary malignancy of the central nervous system. Despite multidisciplinary treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, the median survival time for patients with GBM is only 14.6 months. Due to its high degree of invasiveness, radical tumor resection is not curative. From various experimental evidences it is explained that GBM contains a subpopulation of highly tumorigenic cells (GBM stem cells) from which recurrent GBM is thought to derive, and that GBM has the capacity to differentiate into multiple lineages of tumor genesis.

GBMs can be classified into primary and secondary GBMs:

– Primary GBM occurs de novo without evidence of a less malignant precursor

– Secondary GBM develops from initially low-grade diffuse astrocytoma (WHO grade II diffuse astrocytoma) or anaplastic astrocytoma (Grade III).

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site Of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumour and Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

– The total diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 28,259 in 2017. In case of Glioblastoma Multiforme patients in the United States, the diagnosed cases were 14,666 in 2017.

– The total diagnosed incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme patients were found to be maximum in males as compared to females in the 7 MM during the study period of 2017-2030.

– In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme was found to be maximum in Germany with 2,876 cases followed by France with 2,683 cases in 2017. While, Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed incident population of 1,403 in 2017.

– As per analysis, Japan had 1,899 diagnosed incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2017.

Scope of the Report

– The report covers the descriptive overview of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

– The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

– The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM by Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gender-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Type-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), etc.

Report Highlights

– Eleven Year Forecast of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

– Analysed type-specific data of GBM according to which there are two main types of Glioblasoma: Primary (de novo) and Secondary Glioblastoma, where the majority of cases (>90%) are primary glioblastomas that develop rapidly de novo, without clinical or histological evidence of a less malignant precursor lesion.

– Diagnosed incidence according to histological classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme tumor was also assessed, which suggests that the conventional GBM type is more prevalent than giant cell GBM (GC-GBM), and gliosarcoma (GS).

– In addition, gener-specific incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme was also assessed. As per the analysis, GBm is more prevalent in males than in females.

– The epidemiology segmentation also encompasses diagnosed incident population according to primary site of glioblastoma. As per estimates, it has been found that the primary site of GBM included maximum cases at parietal site, while minimum number of cases were found in unknown and other sites. This trend is clearly evident across all the 7MM countries for the study period 2017-2030.

– The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblstoma Multiforme (GBM), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as <18, 18-34, 35-64, 65-74 and 75+. It has been found that GBM incidence increases with age peaking at 75-84 years and drops after 85 years.

– Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of GBM. The market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions Answered

– What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)?

– What is the historical Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

– What would be the forecasted patient pool of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) at the 7MM level?

– What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)?

– Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

– At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017 to 2030

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Glioblastoma Multiforme Overview at a Glance

Chapter Three: Executive Summary of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

Chapter Four: Disease Background and Overview: Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4.3 Glioblastoma Types

4.3.1 Astrocytomas

4.3.2 Ependymomas

4.3.3 Oligodendrogliomas

4.3.4 Mixed gliomas

4.3.5 Optic pathway gliomas

4.4 Symptoms

4.5 Pathophysiology

4.5.1 Macroscopic and Histological Features of GBM

4.5.2 Genetic and Molecular Pathogenesis

4.6 Inheritance of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4.6.1 Genetic Variations of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4.7 Molecular Classification

4.7.1 Specific Molecular Biomarkers

4.8 Diagnosis of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4.8.1 Neurological Exams

4.8.2 Angiograms

4.8.3 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized Tomography (CT)

4.8.4 Perfusion MRI

4.8.5 MR spectroscopy

4.8.6 Histological Diagnosis

4.8.7 Surgical Biopsy

4.9 Glioblastoma in Nut Shell

Chapter Five: Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 7MM Total Diagnosed Incident Patient Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Chapter Six: Country Wise-Epidemiology of Glioblastoma Multiforme

6.1 United States

6.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

6.1.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

6.1.4 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

6.1.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United States

6.1.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in the United States

6.1.7 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM Tumor in the United States

6.2 EU5 Countries

6.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

6.3.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

6.3.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

6.3.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Germany

6.3.5 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in Germany

6.3.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in Germany

6.4 France

6.4.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

6.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

6.4.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

6.4.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in France

6.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in France

6.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in France

6.5 Italy

6.5.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

6.5.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

6.5.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

6.5.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Italy

6.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in Italy

6.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in Italy

6.6 Spain

6.6.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

6.6.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

6.6.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

6.6.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Spain

6.6.5 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in Spain

6.6.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in Spain

6.7 United Kingdom

6.7.1 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

6.7.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

6.7.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

6.7.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the United Kingdom

6.7.5 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in the United Kingdom

6.7.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in the United Kingdom

6.8 Japan

6.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.8.2 Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

6.8.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

6.8.4 Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

6.8.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

6.8.6 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of GBM in Japan

6.8.7 Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of GBM in Japan

Chapter Seven: Appendix

24.1 Bibliography

24.2 Report Methodology

Chapter Eight: Our Capabilities

Chapter Nine: Disclaimer

Chapter Ten: About Us

