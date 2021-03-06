Fingerprint Sensors Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading player, and Emerging Trends

With increasing security concerns, the uptake of fingerprint-sensing-technology-integrated smartphones is rising across the world. Seeing the growing demand, numerous smartphone manufacturers have started deploying this functionality in their products, in order to offer customers enhanced security and better convenience of changing their personal identification number (PIN) and password. Compared to 50% in 2017, almost 60% of the smartphones produced in 2018 had this technology.

Till 2030, faster rise in demand would be witnessed by area/touch sensors, which are better at sensing the fingerprint than swipe sensors. This is why the usage of area/touch sensors is rising swiftly in consumer electronics, especially smartphones. Sensors based on the capacitive technology have garnered higher revenue in the industry till now, as they are cheaper than those working on other technologies.

In addition, users get higher security and convenience of usage with capacitive-technology-based biometric sensors. Historically, the government category held the largest share in the fingerprint sensors market, as the government of China, the U.S., India, Germany, and Mexico is strongly focused on authenticating the identity of people, especially for distributing public welfare services and benefits to the eligible people.

