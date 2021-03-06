Europe Gas Detectors Market 2021 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2026

Europe Gas Detectors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The European gas detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.26% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The rapid growth of handheld devices has led to developments in the gas detector field, which has considerably widened the scope of application across multiple end-user segments. The government regulations in Europe are increasingly becoming stringent in both emission control and labor safety, thus, driving the demand for gas detectors.

Key Developments:

– December 2019 – Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA launched the Polytron 6100 EC WL, a wireless gas detection transmitter that demonstrates its advantages even in challenging measuring tasks in loading or inspection areas. Polytron 6100 EC WL is flexible and provides cost-efficient solutions for plant expansions, upgrades, or new installations. It uses DragerSensors optimized for industrial applications and covers a spectrum of 140 different hazardous gases in a temperature range of -40 C to +65 C.

– June 2019 – Crowcon launched Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to provide a complete gas and hazard visibility solution. The solution can run alongside existing DCS/SCADA/PLC systems or mimic panels, which are used to monitor more comprehensive system views, often incorporating other sensors, including security, flow, smoke, and fire.

Key Market Trends

Stringent Government Regulations on Workers Safety is Expected to Drive the Market Further

– The strict government regulations in the region for emission across the industries toward increasing workstation safety have bolstered the demand for various gas detector applications. Due to rapid development in the emerging markets, sustainability policies, the rise of new technologies, changing consumer preferences, and the end-user industry landscape have been rapidly evolving.

– In the United Kingdom, monitoring of the environment associated with the exposure of employees to the hazardous condition of gases, dust, noise, etc., is handled by COSHH (Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations), as stated by the Workplace Exposure Limits (WEL). The maximum accepted concentration also varies between substances according to its toxicity. The exposure times are averaged for eight hours for a Time-weighted average (TWA) and 15 minutes for Short-term Exposure Limit (STEL).

– Oxygen content is essential in maintaining human biological function. The CoDGEM of Europe (the United Kingdom) states oxygen deficiency as a condition in which the oxygen concentration is less than 19.5% in working conditions. Gas detectors are highly used in confirming the oxygen concentration for at least 19.5%.

– Every workplace, especially in industries, should have fire and gas detection systems, emergency shutdown systems, and temporary refuge. Moreover, in order to ensure that these are suitable for their intended purpose, remain in good condition and repair, and comply with the relevant performance standard, they are subject to verification processes by the government.

United Kingdom is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United Kingdom is expected to hold a significant market share compared to other countries in Europe. The country revised to incorporate the amendments made by SI 2018/139 Gas Safety (Installation and Use) (Amendment) Regulations 2018, to set up safety guidelines for gas leakage detection in different industries, such as manufacturing, oil, and gas extraction, etc. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) 2019, United Kingdom, 255 incidents were reported in 2018, and more than 90 of those cases were due to gas leaks.

– In October 2019, the third of 12 primary water and sewerage authorities in the United Kingdom were awarded EUR 2.0 million contracts for Blackline Safetys G7c connected gas detection wearables with a five-year G7 Insight service plan. G7c products and services may be deployed through Blacklines authorized distributor, Breathe Safety. G7c wearables would help to keep utility personnel safe while they deliver clean drinking water to homes and businesses.

– Moreover, major companies in the gas detectors market, such as Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd and GFG Europe Trolex Ltd, are based in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the region is witnessing most of the technological advancements, and the deployment of IIoT in the industries are expected to show a positive impact on the market.

– Additionally, the region is witnessing an increase in the COVID-19 outbreak day-by-day, and this is expected to hinder the market in the area due to the closure of specific industries in the country. However, the COVID-19 outbreak in other European countries, such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, is significantly higher than in the United Kingdom.

