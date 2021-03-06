Disinfectant Robot Market 2021 Research and Developments With Perspective CAGR of 36.4%

Disinfectant Robot Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The "Disinfectant Robot Market" report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

The disinfectant robot market was valued at USD 493 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3310.18 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 36.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Owing to the rising demand for hygiene globally across various sectors. The global Disinfectant Robot Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 341.3 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 2325.4 million by 2025.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 — Vanora Robots Pvt Ltd, an India-based robotics and AI start-up, launched an unmanned robotic platform to disinfect the rooms in hospitals, schools, etc. The robot can disinfect a 140-sq.ft room in 4.6 minutes and gives full visual access to the person controlling it remotely. It also continually cleans the floor it travels on, and AI keeps it safe from wall collision damage. The company has already installed these robotic platforms in two hospitals of Mangalore and Kerala and will soon be installed in the Udupi district. The company is also working on a model that can be used to disinfect schools.

– February 2020 – Sunay Healthcare Supply collaborated with UVD Robots to help address the coronavirus in China. With Ultraviolet light (UV), the robot can disinfect and kill viruses and bacteria, effectively limiting the spread of coronavirus benefiting hospital staff by reducing their risk to infection.

– January 2020 – Blue Ocean Robotics expanded to a huge new headquarters in the southern part of the Odense due to tremendous growth in both production volume and number of employees in 2019. According to the company, the company is currently experiencing rapid commercial growth on a global scale with a high and ever-increasing demand for the companys professional service robots, including UVD Robots.

Key Market Trends

High Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market Growth

– Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are a significant and increasing problem in the healthcare industry globally. Every year, millions of patients are infected, and thousands of patients die due to infections acquired during hospitalization. Furthermore, the HAIs result in additional costs for hospitals, owing to extra days spent in bed, readmissions, and reduced operational efficiency.?

– According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a survey of acute care hospitals found 1 in 25 patients has at least 1 HAI and that 75,000 deaths per year are due to HAIs. Another industrial survey also claimed that between 5 and 10% of hospital patients globally acquire a new infection while in the hospital, and millions of people die from these infections each year. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has further fuelled these possibilities; therefore, most hospitals around the world have started investing in robotic technologies to prevent these infections.

– Although the disinfecting robot technology is costly, there is a direct correlation to reducing infection risk for patients, costs for treating HAIs, and patients length of stay. According to the ECRI Institutes SELECTplus pricing database, Bioquells Q-10 HPV system has an average price of approximately USD 47,000, the Xenex UV-C system costs approximately USD 81,000, and the TRU-D UV-C system costs USD 125,000.?

– Europe-based market vendor, Blue Ocean Robotics has also reported steady growth rate pre-COVID-19 but witnessed massive surge recently in the past few months. The company was mainly targeting HAI applications in the past in Denmark.? According to the company, in Denmark alone, the problem is so significant that 50,000 patients get a hospital-acquired infection every year, and more than 1,000 patients die as a direct consequence.

North America to Account for Major Market Share

– North America accounts for the largest share in revenue, owing to the technological advancements in that region. Moreover, the increasing demand for automated devices in healthcare and industrial facilities drives the growth of the market.

– Stringent regulation by the government in this region regarding hygiene is also a significant factor increasing the use of disinfectant robots. Furthermore, these robots help lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and lower the chances of contagious germs, which have increased their adoption in various sectors of North America.

– Moreover, the North American healthcare industry is exhibiting transformation from volume-based to value-based business. Improved quality healthcare, reduced length-of-stay in hospitals, and prevention of novel diseases further boost the market growth.

– US-based Germ Falcon is also planning to develop a robot that utilizes a UV platform for disinfecting aircraft, as commercial airlines play a direct role in the way diseases spread globally, according to the company. These instances are likely to boost the market growth.

This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Disinfectant Robot market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Disinfectant Robot industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Disinfectant Robot industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Disinfectant Robot market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Disinfectant Robot market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Disinfectant Robot Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Disinfectant Robot manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

