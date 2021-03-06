Coordinate Measuring Machine Market 2021 Research details developments – Hexagon AB and Carl Zeiss AG

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Coordinate Measuring Machine Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Coordinate Measuring Machine Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Optical Coordinate Measuring Machine Market was valued at USD 572.22 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 638.24 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 1.85% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Changing product designs, growing investments in industry 4.0?, adoption of in-line solutions, and technological advancements? are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report of Coordinate Measuring Machine Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592960/coordinate-measuring-machine-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of Coordinate Measuring Machine Market are: Hexagon AB and Carl Zeiss AG

– August 2020 – Hexagon released DELTA OPERA, as a large volume CMM to simplify the loading of large parts across industrial environments. By featuring a unique open structure, it leads its users to load workpieces from three sides of the CMM, making part loading quicker and flexible whilst protecting workpieces by avoiding collisions with the CMM structure.?

– July 2020 – Wenzel and Nikon Metrology entered a distribution partnership. This distribution partnership provides customers with the ultimate combination of innovative CMMs, with Nikon Metrologys laser scanning technology. WENZELs expertise and innovation in the CMM market, and Nikon Metrologys peerless laser scanning technology will support the European customer base with tailored CMM laser scanning solutions to meet a wide variety of applications, industries and requirements.

– October 2019 – Mitutoyo America Corporation announced the release of the MiSCAN Vision System. MiSCAN is a multiple sensor microscopic-form measurement system using combined coordinate measuring machine (CMM) and vision measurement system technology and features a micro-form scanning probe.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is facing ever-reducing design-to-production times, automotive manufacturers and suppliers have embraced industrial metrology and 3D measurement as enablers of productivity, and thus, there is an increased demand for optical CMM within the industry.

– For instance, OGP UKs FlexPoint range represents a new generation of large-format multi-sensor coordinate measuring systems support various tactile and non-contact sensors, point and line scan lasers, white light sensors, and a unique video sensor, all powered by advanced ZONE3 3D CAD-based metrology software.

– Recent trends include the move from off-line quality inspection to near-line or in-line measurement techniques, allowing higher sampling rates and faster inspection times. The most advanced automotive OEMs are working on automating inspection and integrating metrology data with product lifecycle management systems, statistical process control, and supply chain management software.

– Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on innovations in electric vehicle and autonomous cars are expected to fuel the adoption and demand for optical coordinate measuring machines over the forecast period. The recent goal of the German government is to produce and put 6 million electric vehicles on road by 2030 and one million by 2020, which is creating increased demand from the automotive sector. Such developments are expected to enhance the growth of the market. ?

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-pacific region is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand of the optical coordinate measuring machines among the emerging economies across the region. China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high demand primarily related to end-user industries such as electronics and heavy machinery.

– In India, the manufacturing industry is among the high-growth sectors. Though India is far behind the rest of the world, in terms of automation, it is observed to be developing its automation quotient. The robot installation increased by 30%, from 2,627 units in 2017 to 3,412 units in 2018. Besides, IFR estimates that by 2020, the country is estimated to have a total of 6,000 industrial robots. The automotive sector is anticipated to remain the main driver of the increasing robot installations in India. It is likely to be among the primary sources of demand in the market.

– Korea is also a significant exporter of vehicles. According to ACEA, 68.3% of the production is exported among all the vehicles produced in Korea, making it one of the largest automotive exporting countries. This creates a demand of optical coordinate measuring machine for the inspection of automotive parts.?

– Moreover, owing to multiple governmental initiatives in the region that are strengthening the manufacturing industry, key countries such as China and Japan are contributing towards the growth of the Optical CMM market in this region during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries like China and India are among the fastest-growing economies across the globe. Various international companies are starting to build their production units in these countries primarily to reduce their overall production cost and increase profitability. Such positive developments are expected to prolifirate the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592960/coordinate-measuring-machine-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Coordinate Measuring Machine market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Coordinate Measuring Machine Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Coordinate Measuring Machine Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Coordinate Measuring Machine market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Coordinate Measuring Machine industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Coordinate Measuring Machine industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Coordinate Measuring Machine market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Coordinate Measuring Machine market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Coordinate Measuring Machine manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592960/coordinate-measuring-machine-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]