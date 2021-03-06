Context Aware Computing Market 2021 Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand – Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corporation

Context Aware Computing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Context Aware Computing Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Context Aware Computing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Context Aware Computing Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The context-aware computing market was valued at USD 54.02 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 257.35 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 29.9% over 2021-2026.

Key Players of Context Aware Computing Market are: Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership, enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. It planned to enable enterprises to seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership planned to deliver a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

– April 2019 – Dell Technologies, VMWare, and Microsoft made their workplace software and cloud computing technologies work better together. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing customers can use VMWare’s Virtualization software to manage their IT operations in Azure.

With the evolution of ubiquitous computing, which is a concept in computer science where computing is made available at any time and everywhere (due to the third wave of computing becoming popular over desktop computing), context-aware computing has also witnessed a rise in its demand.

– Contextual awareness is the ability of computing systems to acquire, fetch, and reason the situational context and adapt to their applications. A context aware system starts to collect raw, low-level contextual data, interpret the raw contextual data into high-level interpreted context, reason the interpreted context to derive implications, and adapt the application behavior, based on the implications.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Smartphones and tablets have moved far beyond the capability of sending text messages or making calls, and they now act as personal navigators, storage devices, arcades, and social hubs.

– As smartphones are equipped with various sophisticated sensors, such as accelerometer, GPS, microphone, magnetometer, and camera, among others, adding context-aware applications to sensors equipped in such devices, which enhances user experience.

– Moreover, the evolution of smartphones and increasing computational power have enabled developers to create innovative context-aware applications, to recognize user-related social and cognitive actions, in any situation and at any location.

– A prominent example of context-aware technologies in smartphones is in the way they react to ambient light, by adjusting screen brightness for optimal readability. As this feature is available in every smartphone in the market, the growth in the sales of smartphones is poised to drive the demand for context-aware technology in consumer electronics.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is one of the most significant markets for context aware computing, owing to its dominance in AI and machine learning technologies. Most of the major market vendors in the market are US-based, which also gives the region an innovative advantage. Additionally, regional governments are increasingly motivating the adoption of AI, ML, and context aware technologies, which is also developing space for the market vendors to expand their presence in the region.?

– The region is home to top users and integrators of context-aware computing technology. These include technology leaders, such as Google, e-commerce giant Amazon, financial institutions, such as Visa, and telecom giants, such as Verizon and AT&T, which have constantly incorporated this technology to enhance their customer service and product offerings.

– Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers, have established themselves in the North American market. The increased integration of smart wearables into IoT devices, driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region, is expected to augment the market.

Context Aware Computing Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Context Aware Computing market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Context Aware Computing Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Context Aware Computing Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Context Aware Computing market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Context Aware Computing industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Context Aware Computing industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Context Aware Computing market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Context Aware Computing market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

