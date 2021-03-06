Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Understanding

Chronic refractory cough (CRC) is defined as a cough lasting more than 8 weeks that persists despite guidelines based treatment which may be treated by different medical specialties: Pulmonology, Allergy and Immunology, Digestive Health and Otorhinolaryngology. Patients with chronic cough experience impaired quality of life and interruption of activities of daily living. It can result in depression and can persist for many months or years, despite systematic investigation and treatment of known causes. The infection can also be referred to as chronic cough, chronic idiopathic cough, unexplained chronic cough, and cough hypersensitivity syndrome. CRC is typically nonproductive and there is often a preceding history of viral respiratory tract infection. Patients frequently describe a dry, irritated cough which may be localized to the laryngeal region. Chronic coughs last more than 8 weeks and can be caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), postnasal drip from sinus infections or allergies, or chronic lung conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and interstitial lung diseases.

CRC is caused due to the recurrent occurrence of chronic cough. However, the signs and symptoms of chronic cough are similar to that of CRC. Persistent or chronic cough is one of the first and important symptoms and may signify respiratory involvement. Other pulmonary symptoms and signs include wheezing, stridor, dyspnea, hoarseness or aphonia, and tenderness over the laryngotracheal cartilage. Key symptoms include a dry irritating cough localized around the laryngeal region. Certain factors like smoking, allergies, chronic lung diseases, obesity and others can increase the risk of CRC.

Chronic refractory cough often occurs after a viral infection and multiple factors contribute to CRC which is divided according to the conditions affecting the upper and lower respiratory tracts. Often the etiology can be multifactorial with more than one pathology present. Chronic cough causes social isolation, anxiety, and depression. Laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) is a common cause of CRC and may be present without symptoms of classic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD), including heartburn (silent reflux). There is an increasing awareness of neural hypersensitivity (laryngeal cough hypersensitivity syndrome) as a contributor to chronic cough and its pathophysiology has featured in common with neuropathic pain syndromes. Obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome (OSAS) has also recently been identified as an independent risk factor for chronic cough and a risk factor for LPR/GORD recalcitrant to medical therapy. ACE inhibitors are another common cause of CRC, which can occur spontaneously even after many years on this medication without previous problems. Sometimes, despite extensive investigation and trials of empirical therapy, the cause for cough remains unexplained and in such instances is termed an idiopathic or unexplained chronic cough.

Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough, Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough, Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC), Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) and Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

– The total prevalent population of Chronic Cough in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 84,854,266 in 2020.

– The prevalent population of CRC in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 17,600,264 in 2020.

– The total diagnosed prevalent population of CRC in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 10,560,159 in 2020. In case of CRC patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were 4,802,273 in 2020.

– The diagnosed prevalent population of CRC in the 7 MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.48% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

– In the EU5 countries, the prevalent population of Chronic Cough was maximum in France with 8,799,771 cases followed by the United Kingdom with 8,682,007 cases in 2020. While, Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of the indication with 5,708,813 cases in 2020.

– As per analysis, Japan had 683,935 diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC in 2020.

– In the United States, the total prevalent cases of Chronic Cough comprised of 10,805,114 males and 29,213,828 females in 2020.

– The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC in IPF patients was 106,801 in the United States, in 2020.

Scope of the Report

– The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

– The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC).

– The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM by Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough, Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough, Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC), Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) and Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients.

Report Highlights

– Ten Year Forecast of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)

– Analysed prevalent population of Chronic cough and CRC in the 7MM for the study period of 2018-2030.

– Diagnosed prevalence of CRC was also assessed, which suggests that the cases of CRC will increase during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

– In addition, gener-specific prevalence of Chronic Cough was also assessed. As per the analysis, CRC is more prevalent in females than in males.

– The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Diagnosed Prevalent Population of CRC in IPF patients, wherein the number of IPF patients suffering from CRC was calculated.

Analyst Comments

– Various epidemiological studies on chronic cough are available in the US and European countries through which its prevalence has been estimated. However, the prevalent population for CRC has been derived from the prevalent patient pool of chronic cough in the 7 MM.

– It is important to note that even though there is a shortage of detailed epidemiological studies on chronic cough and CRC in Japan, however, has referred to certain regional studies to understand the basis of the disease occurrence in the country.

– Futhermore, IPF can be termed as a major contributor of CRC patient pool, therefore, the prevalence of CRC in IPF patients has also been estimated in this report.

Key Questions Answered

– What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)?

– What is the historical Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

– What would be the forecasted patient pool of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) at the 7MM level?

– What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)?

– Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Reasons to buy

The Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) market.

– Quantify patient share distribution in the 7MM for Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC).

– The Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

– The Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the eleven-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

Chapter One: KEY INSIGHTS

Chapter Two: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Three: CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE

Chapter Four: DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW: CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH (CRC)

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

4.3 CAUSES

4.4 RISK FACTORS

4.5 MECHANISM OF CHRONIC COUGH

4.6 PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF CHRONIC COUGH

4.7 SIMILARITY BETWEEN CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH AND OTHER NEUROPATHIC DISORDER

4.7.1 Cough hypersensitivity syndrome and Chronic Refractory Cough

4.7.2 Laryngeal hypersensitivity

4.8 PATHOGENESIS OF CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH

4.8.1 Cough reflex hypersensitivity

4.8.2 Peripheral sensitization

4.8.3 Central sensitization

4.8.4 Paradoxical vocal fold movement

4.9 CLINICAL FEATURES OF CRC

4.10 DIAGNOSIS

4.10.1 Primary assessment

4.10.2 Secondary assessment

Chapter Five: EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION

5.1 KEY FINDINGS

5.2 7MM PREVALENT POPULATION OF CHRONIC COUGH

5.3 7MM PREVALENT POPULATION OF CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH (CRC)

5.4 7MM DIAGNOSED PREVALENT POPULATION OF CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH (CRC)

Chapter Six: COUNTRY-WISE EPIDEMIOLOGY OF CHRONIC REFRACTORY COUGH

6.1 UNITED STATES

6.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in the United States

6.1.3 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in the United States

6.1.4 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in the United States

6.1.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in the United States

6.1.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in the United States

6.2 EU5 COUNTRIES

6.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.3 GERMANY

6.3.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Germany

6.3.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Germany

6.3.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Germany

6.3.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Germany

6.3.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in Germany

6.4 FRANCE

6.4.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in France

6.4.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in France

6.4.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in France

6.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in France

6.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in France

6.5 ITALY

6.5.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Italy

6.5.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Italy

6.5.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Italy

6.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Italy

6.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in Italy

6.6 SPAIN

6.6.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Spain

6.6.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Spain

6.6.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Spain

6.6.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Spain

6.6.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in Spain

6.7 UNITED KINGDOM

6.7.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in the United Kingdom

6.7.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in the United Kingdom

6.7.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in the United Kingdom

6.7.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in the United Kingdom

6.7.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in the United Kingdom

6.8 JAPAN

6.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.8.1 Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Japan

6.8.2 Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough in Japan

6.8.3 Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Japan

6.8.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Japan

6.8.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in Japan

Chapter Seven: RECOGNIZED ESTABLISHMENT

Chapter Eight: APPENDIX

8.1 BIBLIOGRAPHY

Chapter Nine: REPORT METHODOLOGY

Chapter Ten: OUR CAPABILITIES

Chapter Eleven: DISCLAIMER

Chapter Twelve: ABOUT US

