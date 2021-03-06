Chinese Gaming Industry Market Technology Advancement, Expert Reviews And Analysis By 2026

Chinese Gaming Industry – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Chinese gaming market is expected to register a 14% CAGR during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

China is one of the most lucrative markets for the gaming industry. Several international companies are entering the market, either by acquiring shares in Chinese gaming vendors or by sponsoring professional players’ teams. One of the primary reasons resulting in the growth of the gaming industry in China is the rapidly rising popularity of eSports, a competitive part of the gaming industry, where various players participate in gaming competitions while the entire game tournament is broadcasted online.

Key Developments:

– June 2020 – Tencent paid USD 260 million for a majority stake in Bohemia Interactive, a Czech-based games designer behind the “ArmA” and “DayZ” games series. This caters towards its expansion in the gaming environment.

– April 2019 – Nintendo entered into a new strategic deal with Tencent, which will allow the Nintendo Switch to be launched into mainland China where both companies will need to submit each of their game for approval in the country and ensure the games comply with the content regulations. The partnerships are aimed to focus on optimizing future projects, including Qualcomm Snapdragon-based mobile gaming devices, Snapdragon elite gaming enhancements, game content and performance optimizations, cloud gaming, AR/VR gaming, 5G gaming, and additional relevant technologies.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Games Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The mobile games segment of the market is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period due to the country’s growing mobile gamers population. The majority of players are concentrated in tier-2 cities of China, such as Chengdu and Wuhan. According to the Game Committee of the Publishers Association of China, the share of sales revenue of the mobile games in the gaming industry in China reached 68.5% in FY2019, from 62.5% in FY2018. The availability of affordable smartphones is further likely to prompt a shift from the current feature of mobile phone users to smartphones.

– Further, according to SensorTower listing, the top 30 Chinese game publishers accounted for 26 percent of the global mobile gaming revenue for June 2020. Popular brands like Tencent and NetEase topped the charts while other familiar names include Lilith Games, FunPlus, Lingxi Games, etc.

– Game publishers and developers are catering towards emerging markets consumers by releasing lite versions of games that can run on phones with less processing power (i.e., cheaper phones). This broadens the reach of the specific title by making the game more accessible to consumers who might not be able to afford the fastest, best mobile phones.

– Game Research & Development (R&D) and operations, especially for mobile games, are expected to become more dependent on the cloud in the future. Also, game server hosting service to Chinese online/mobile games with a presence outside China is trending. Mobile gaming is dominant, especially an opportunity for cloud hosting services, like Ucloud, since China is the leader in terms of smartphone sales as well as production.

– Further, the affordable mobile internet and the advent of advanced mobile infrastructure, such as the upcoming 5G technology, are expected to further fuel the country’s mobile gaming market.

Rise of Cloud Gaming and 5G to Drive the Market

– Cloud gaming is expected to be the fastest-growing game industry sector in China and has accumulated significant momentum. For instance, CloudUnion reportedly has a subscriber base of 20 million, which signifies cloud gaming’s bright prospects in the country. Also, the strong compatibility of cloud gaming with IPTV and the existing technical constraints on the flow encircle the game’s potential market on-demand to households in China.

– Moreover, some of the investments and collaborations taking place to extend and expand the gaming services in China are expected to fuel the market demand. For instance, Kalydo, one of the prominent gaming service providers and Shanghai-based Chi Yu games, launched the Speed Kingdom, a new generation of 3D MMO racing online games. By leveraging Kalydo’s cloud game service, players can initiate the gaming process in a very short period, without needing any heavy downloads and lengthy installation process.

– Recently, China passed a law restricting spending limits for under 18s on gaming to between USD 28 to USD 57 a month. The regulation has been passed to address “poor academic performance across a broad swath of society” amongst youths and tackle video game addiction issues. The spending limit focuses on microtransactions and DLC (Downloadable Content), and with the adoption of the cloud, the subscription-based model caters to the new opportunity for growth.

– Further, technologies such as 5G are also driving the mobile-based VR gaming market in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Archiact has announced a partnership with Migu, a telecom provider China Mobile subsidiary, for Archiact’s games that would be the first VR games o be playable via Migu’s 5G cloud gaming platform, named as Migu Quick Gaming. Also, by partnering with Migu, Archiact states that it can work together to build the future of 5G VR cloud gaming, thus making VR even more accessible.

