Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the BPD, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

BPD Disease Understanding

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) also known as Chronic Lung Disease of infancy is a serious lung condition that affects newborns. BPD mostly affects premature newborns who need oxygen therapy, which is oxygen given through nasal prongs, a mask, or a breathing tube.

If premature newborns still require oxygen therapy by the time, they reach 36 weeks gestation, they are diagnosed with BPD. BPD develops as a result of a newborn’s lungs not developing normally while the baby is growing in the womb or not developing fully if the baby was born prematurely. These babies lungs are fragile and can be easily irritated or inflamed after birth. Most newborns who develop BPD are born more than 10 weeks before their due dates, weigh less than 2 pounds at birth, and have breathing problems. Infections that occur before or shortly after birth also can contribute to BPD.

The first sign of BPD is when premature newborns usually those born more than 10 weeks early still need oxygen therapy by the time they reach 36 weeks gestation. Newborns who have severe BPD may have trouble feeding, which can lead to delayed growth. These babies also may develop pulmonary hypertension and Cor pulmonale, which is the failure of the right side of the heart.

BPD can be mild, moderate, or severe. The diagnosis depends on how much extra oxygen a baby needs at the time of the original due date. It also depends on how long the baby needs oxygen therapy.

BPD Epidemiology

The BPD epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of our report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The total incident cases of BPD patients are increasing in the geographies during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted BPD symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Preterm Births, Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week, Total cases of BPD, Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period, Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight, and Severity of specific cases of BPD. The report includes the incident scenario of BPD symptoms in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden from 2017 to 2030.

rows

Brows this full research [email protected] https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/bronchopulmonary-dysplasia-epidemiology-forecast-to-2030/2/46663

Country-wise – BPD Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the BPD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

The total number of incident cases of BPD was 165,274 in 2020.

– As per the estimates, India has the largest incident population of BPD.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of BPD, followed by the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases, with 859 cases in 2020 in EU5.

Scope of the Report

– The BPD report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

– The BPD Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of BPD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of BPD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities concerning the patient population.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of BPD.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by total preterm births in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by total preterm births based on gestation week in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by total cases of BPD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by total incident cases of BPD based on gestation period in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by total incident cases of BPD based on birth weight in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the BPD epidemiology by the severity of specific cases of BPD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

Request the sample of this research report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46663

Report Highlights

– 11-year Forecast of BPD epidemiology

– The United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden Coverage

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total Preterm Births

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total cases of BPD

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight

– Incident Cases according to segmentation: Severity of specific cases of BPD

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities for the patient population of BPD?

– What are the key findings of the BPD epidemiology across the different geographies and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients with BPD across the different geographies during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of the BPD?

– What are the currently available treatments for BPD?

Reasons to buy

The BPD epidemiology report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global BPD market

– Quantify patient populations in the global BPD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for BPD therapeutics in each of the markets covered

– Understand the magnitude of the total preterm births.

– Understand the magnitude of the total preterm births based on gestation week.

– Understand the magnitude of the total cases of BPD.

– Understand the magnitude of the total incident cases of BPD based on gestation period.

– Understand the magnitude of the total incident cases of BPD based on birth weight.

– Understand the magnitude of the severity of specific cases of BPD.

– The BPD epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists

– The BPD Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Buy this full research report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46663/Single_User

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

– Algeria

– Australia

– Canada

– China

– Egypt

– India

– Kenya

– Nigeria

– Norway

– Netherland

– South Korea

– Sweden

Study Period: 2017-2030

The study conducted by Csaba Siffel et al. (n.d.) titled Global incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia among extremely preterm infants: a systematic literature review evaluated the global incidence of BPD among infants born extremely preterm. In this study, a systematic review of the literature was conducted in Embase and MEDLINE (via PubMed) using a pre-specified search strategy for BPD and prematurity. Among which observational studies published in English between 16 May 2006 and 16 October 2017 reporting on the occurrence of BPD in infants born<28 weeks GA were included. Literature searches yielded the reported global incidence range of BPD which was 10-89% (10-73% in Europe, 18-89% in North America, 18-82% in Asia, and30-62% in Oceania).

Richard AE et al. (n.d.) had conducted a study titled Validation of the National Institutes of Health Consensus Definition of bronchopulmonary Dysplasia for the predictive validity of the severity-based, consensus definition of BPD as per the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)/National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Workshop (June 2000). This specific workshop had proposed a severity-based definition of BPD for infants 28 days but not at 36 weeks postmenstrual age (PMA) or discharge, severe BPD as O2 for ?28 days plus ?30% O2 and/or positive pressure at 36 weeks PMA. The data from 4866 infants (birth weight <1000g, GA <32 weeks, alive at 36 weeks PMA) who were entered into the NICHD VLBW Infant Registry and Follow-up data of 3848 were compared among infants with the consensus definition of BPD.

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]