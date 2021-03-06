Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026| IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, etc.

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Artificial Intelligence in Security Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Artificial Intelligence in Security Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Artificial Intelligence in Security market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.64% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The U.S. National Defense Strategy, released in January 2018, identified artificial intelligence as one of the key technologies that will ensure the United States will be able to fight and win the wars of the future”. AI has a number of unique characteristics which is helping it to get into the security arena.

Request Sample Report of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592433/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market are: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, etc.

– January 2018 – IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBMs customer base in the cloud solutions segment.

– January 2018 – Amazon’s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies.

Key Market Trends

Antivirus/Anti-malware Offers Potential Growth

– With the malware getting intelligent day by day there is a need for artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to counter-attack such malicious software. Both antivirus and anti-malware fall under the broader term cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a headache for everyone from corporates executives to regular consumers, who are both targeted by phishing scams and hackers attempting to access sensitive information.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association, 44% of organizations across the globe are implementing artificial intelligence applications to detect and deter security intrusions. Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity increases the efficiency and precision of the system to observe any potential threat in the organization’s system.

– Further, the gradual shift of enterprises towards adopting the internet in order to perform most of the tasks through it is compelling employees to remain online for a longer time and creating a lot of data, thus growing the risks for cyber attacks and hacking. Thus with machine learning and AI, that peak of data could be carved down in a fraction of time, which helps the enterprise to identify and recover from the security threat.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in the digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD 1 million.

– The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cybersecurity awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions.

– Moreover, many countries have passed regulations and created independent programs to create a single source of truth and provide banks and retailers with verified customer digital identities. Examples are, Malaysias MyKad, Singapores MyInfo and Thailands Digital ID, all designed to facilitate and speed up identity verification. This creates a huge scope for AI in the security market.

– All the above factors are expected to help the artificial intelligence in the security market to grow in this region during the forecast period.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592433/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Artificial Intelligence in Security market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Artificial Intelligence in Security Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence in Security market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Artificial Intelligence in Security industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence in Security industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Artificial Intelligence in Security market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Artificial Intelligence in Security market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Artificial Intelligence in Security manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592433/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]