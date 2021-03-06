AI Chipsets Market 2021 Emerging Trends and Technology – Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Graphcore Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

AI Chipsets Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “AI Chipsets Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global AI Chipsets Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The AI Chipsets Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The AI chipsets market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Request Sample Report of AI Chipsets Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592665/ai-chipsets-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of AI Chipsets Market are: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Graphcore Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– July 2019 – Intel Corporation and Baidu Research collaborated to augment Intel’s upcoming AI chip “Nervana Neural Network Processor”. This collaboration is expected to enhance AI-powered chips in the global market.

– April 2019 – Qualcomm collaborated with Vivo, Tencent Honor of Kings, and Tencent AI Lab, to augment artificial intelligence capability on mobile and other smart devices. With its advanced Project Imagination4G AI technology, Qualcomm is anticipated to enhance the user experience in mobile-based game apps through AI-powered chips.

Various factors, such as an increase in the demand for autonomous driving, edge analytics, and smart appliances in the consumer electronics industry, are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

– The rapidly increasing growth of machine learning in multiple sectors, such as automotive, finance, and retail, is boosting the adoption of AI technology. The most popular application of AI chipsets in the automotive industry involves the manufacture of the driverless car to achieve the L5 level of autonomous technology.

– The increase in social media and e-commerce penetration is resulting in the generation of large volumes of data. For instance, e-commerce users in India generate over 30-40 TB (Terabytes) of data daily, which is equivalent to the content in 50 lakh Yellow Pages books. The need to process such huge data at a faster rate is driving the market.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– The increasing trend of artificial intelligence in smart consumer devices is anticipated to drive the market for AI chipsets. The incapability of traditional computing methods to process big data has driven the need for high-performance computing and several R&D programs in the semiconductor domain.

– A high-speed computing processor enables machine learning, which consists of deep learning, reinforcement learning supervised, and unsupervised learning. These machine learning devices are equipped with AI processing chipsets and are expected to drive AI chipsets demand in the coming years.

– The consumer electronics segment is also expected to hold a significant share in the artificial intelligence chipset market during the forecast period. This industry witnesses a large demand for various electronic devices, such as tablets and smartphones. The major key vendors in the industry, such as Samsung, is implementing AI technologies primarily to enhance and offer highly customized products.

– Conventional consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, computers, TVs, cameras, speakers to the voice-enabled devices, smart TVs, and smart wearables, are rapidly gaining traction in the market. By the adoption of AI technology, the industry is expected to see a stellar growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of AI across multiple end-user industries, such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, robotics, and automation industries, that may contribute toward the demand for AI chipsets.

– The application of AI chipset in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, involves the integration of voice commands, enhancement of photography experience, gathering and sorting relevant data based on past searches, etc., which has resulted in the high adoption of AI chipsets.

– The region has a major presence of smartphone manufacturers and semiconductor industries in the world. Countries, like China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, comprise most of the major smartphone manufacturers. The increasing population resulted in an increase in the usage of smartphones, which is expected to result in the growth of the market.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592665/ai-chipsets-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

AI Chipsets Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, AI Chipsets market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, AI Chipsets Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the AI Chipsets Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the AI Chipsets market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and AI Chipsets industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the AI Chipsets industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, AI Chipsets market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, AI Chipsets market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of AI Chipsets Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key AI Chipsets manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592665/ai-chipsets-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]