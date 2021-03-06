Advanced IC Substrates Market 2021 Global Insights and Trends to 2026

Advanced IC Substrates Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The advanced IC substrate market (henceforth, referred to as the 'market studied') was valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10.49 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Players are continuously advancing over the packaging technologies to answer their stringent requirements with a smaller footprint, higher performances, and lower power consumption. The demand for consumer electronics and mobile communication devices drives electronics manufacturers to deliver ever-more compact and portable products.

The advanced IC substrate market (henceforth, referred to as the ‘market studied’) was valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10.49 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Players are continuously advancing over the packaging technologies to answer their stringent requirements with a smaller footprint, higher performances, and lower power consumption. The demand for consumer electronics and mobile communication devices drives electronics manufacturers to deliver ever-more compact and portable products.

Key Developments:

– June 2019 – TTM Technologies Inc. announced that it agreed to acquire certain manufacturing and intellectual property assets from i3 Electronics Inc. This is to strengthen its advanced technology PCB capabilities and IP portfolio for emerging applications in the aerospace and defense end market and high-end commercial customers.

– June 2019 – Kyocera Corporation and Vicor Corp. collaborated on developing next-generation, power-on-package solutions to maximize performance and minimize time-to-market for emerging processor technologies. As a part of the collaboration between the two technology leaders, Kyocera may integrate power and data delivery to the processor with organic packages, module substrates, and motherboard designs. Vicor Corp. is expected to provide power-on-package current multipliers, enabling high density, high current delivery to processors.

Key Market Trends

Rising Application of Advanced Substrates in Manufacturing of IoT Equipment to Drive the Market Growth

– The global demand for IoT is augmented by the consumer and industrial sectors, as the growing application of the technology is driving the demand from both sectors. According to the Internet & Television Association, by 2020, the global growth of IoT was expected to reach 50.1 billion units. ?

– The growth in demand is augmenting the vendors to produce IoT specific chipsets. Some of the major IoT chipset vendors operating in the market include Altair, Huawei, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sierra, among others. Moreover, Qualcomm’s networking solutions for Wi-Fi environments, such as Pro 1200, are embedded with FCBGA. ?

– With the increase in sheer numbers of IoT devices, the chip requirement for building IoT devices is expected to skyrocket over the forecast period. Moreover, the innovation in reducing energy consumption, combined with the miniaturization of chips, is likely to be the priority of manufacturers. ?

– The growth in IoT is helping IC substrate manufacturers. For instance, Apple is moving to adopt TSMC’s antenna in package technology and ASE’s FC_AiP process, to package mmWave antenna for its 5G iPhones and 5G iPads set to launch in 2020. The growth in IoT has resulted in greater use of the latest semiconductor packages that can enhance the performance of ICs and minimize the cost in various instances. ?

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The growth of the semiconductor packaging manufacturer in the region correlates with the end user’s growth in the region as the fastest-growing market for smartphones, thereby, witnessing a rising investment in renewable and automotive (EVs specifically), among various others.

– Some of the prominent players across the region have invested in the advancement in IC fabrication technology. For instance, in 2018, Taiwan-based Powertech Technology announced an investment of more than USD 1.68 billion in the country, in an advanced factory, to ride on the next technology wave of high-performance computing and connected cars. This is set to fuel innovation in the advanced IC substrates in the applications mentioned above.

– Moreover, investments in the smartphone segment in the Asia Pacific countries are expected to drive the demand for advanced IC substrates. For instance, in 2018, Samsung inaugurated its new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, India, as the worlds largest mobile devices manufacturing factory.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Advanced IC Substrates industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Advanced IC Substrates industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Advanced IC Substrates market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Advanced IC Substrates market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Advanced IC Substrates industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Advanced IC Substrates industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Advanced IC Substrates market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Advanced IC Substrates market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

