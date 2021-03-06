5G RF Transceiver Market Recent Trends, Developments, Challenges and Opportunities

The penetration of smartphones is rising rapidly all across the globe. In addition to this, the penetration of internet is also growing day-by-day. Owing to technological advancements, people can now easily use internet on their phones. Furthermore, today, the demand for faster internet services is increasing as well, which can be fulfilled by the advent of 5G technology.

With the use of 5G, a person can download or upload content at a much faster speed than 4G. Attributed to these reasons, the global 5G RF transceiver market generated a revenue of $112.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a 30.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

In addition to this, the time devices take to communicate with other wireless networks is also predicted to decrease with the emergence of 5G. Because of this, the demand for 5G radio frequency (RF) transceivers is also growing at a rapid pace. This device allows wireless device to be connected to the internet for receiving and transmitting data.