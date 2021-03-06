2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Cognex Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments, XIMEA GmbH, Omron Corporation, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Canon USA Inc

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market was valued at USD 11.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.32% forecast period 2021 to 2026.

According to the Automated Imaging Association, machine vision includes all industrial and non-industrial applications in which a combination of hardware and software components provide operational guidance to devices in the execution of their functions based on the capture and processing of images.

Key Players of 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market are: Cognex Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments, XIMEA GmbH, Omron Corporation, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Canon USA Inc., A&B Software, Datalogic S.p.A, Epic Systems Inc., Sick AG, among others.

– April 2020 – Cognex Corporation introduced the In-Sight D900 embedded vision system. A first-of-its kind solution, the In-Sight D900 features Cognexs ViDideep learning software inside an In-Sight industrial-grade smart camera. The self-contained system is designed to solve a broad range of complex in-line inspection applications including optical character recognition (OCR), assembly verification, and defect detection.

– August 2019 – IDS planned to expand its USB3 vision camera range by more than 100 models. This means it will integrate the entire range of sony sensors which are already available with GigE Vision. The new cameras can be used with IDS peak, IDS brand-new, hardware-independent SDK.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverages is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The food and beverage sector is one of the most significant markets for machine vision systems owing to growing safety culture and stringent government regulations forcing companies to adopt advance inspection procedures as a part of automation.

– The uniform and systematic application of machine vision in the food industry over the past decade is mainly attributed to continual developments in constituent methodologies, such as image processing and pattern recognition. Moreover, technological advancements have permitted feasible implementation of these machines at lower cost.

– Inspection of food (concerned predominantly with defects or contaminants), quality control, and in some cases, assembly control of more complex foods (pizzas and layer cakes) during the processing of food are some of the major areas of scope where the machine vision systems find applications.

– For instance, chocolate inspection is one such application where machine vision is utilized to control the amount of chocolate that reaches the product. Any change in the amount of chocolate may either increase the cost of the product or break the layer of chocolate, leading to product failure or consumer dissatisfaction.

– The rapid development in the computer technology and improved expectations of the customers and regulatory bodies have boosted the demand for food quality and safety, resulting in the increasing adoption of automated systems in the food industry.

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

