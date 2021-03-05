Zirconium Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Resources Limited, Rio Tinto, Tronox Holdings PLC

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Zirconium market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Zirconium market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Zirconium Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Zirconium market are Iluka Resources Limited, Rio Tinto, Tronox Holdings PLC, Eramet, and Others.

– Reducing dependence on zircon is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Zircon segment accounted for the largest share of about 70% of the total volume of the market studied.

– China also dominated the market studied, with about 50% of the total revenue, and it is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Zircon Flour/Sand

– Zircon is widely used in ceramics and foundry, mostly in the form of sand and flour (milled sand), due to its various properties, such as the ability to bind with all organic and inorganic sand binders, low acidity, low thermal expansion coefficient and high spatial stability at increased temperatures, chemical stability at high temperatures, and good recyclability,

– In ceramics, zircon sand is used for its highly valuable properties, such as a high refractive index for opacification and inducing white color. Its ancillary benefits, including its ability to impart greater mechanical strength, toughness, and durability to ceramic bodies and glass matrices, are established attributes and valued by specific segments in the ceramic industry, thereby catering to the markets with a preference for these attributes.

– Zircon is mostly used in the form of flour, to introduce zirconium to frit compositions, or as micronized zircon to produce glazes, engobes, and ceramic body compositions. Zircon sand is employed to improve the abrasion resistance of glazed surfaces, particularly for floor tiles.

– The adoption of modern tile manufacturing technologies (mainly the double charging process) for porcelain tiles, has had the most significant impact on the reduction of zircon use in ceramics, by constituting approximately 90% of the assessed decline in zircon use in Chinese ceramics. The European and Chinese segments are expected to dominate the demand growth, with China leading the way till 2020.

China to Dominate the Market

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The economic growth in the country remains high, owing to the increasing interest of investors to invest in China.

– China is one of the fastest-growing economies, globally, and almost all the end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income. However, owing to the international trade turbulences and unfavorable geopolitical affairs, the growth rate is expected to slow down during the initial years of the forecast period.

– China is gaining popularity as the fastest-growing consumer of nuclear energy in the present scenario. The increasing focus on the development of nuclear power resources is expected to increase the demand for zirconium.

– In addition, China has been a major consumer and exporter of ceramics, globally. According to the China Building Ceramics and Sanitaryware Association, there were more than 1,450 ceramic tile manufacturers in the country, operating more than 3,600 production lines.

– China is the largest consumer and producer of ceramic tiles, accounting for more than 50% of the total global consumption. Three largest exporter countries of ceramic tiles include China, Spain, and Italy.

Competitive Landscape

The global zirconium market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for around 70% of the global consumption. A majority of the consumption of zirconium is based in the Asia-Pacific and European region.

Key Points of the Zirconium market report

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Zirconium market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.