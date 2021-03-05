Zinc Oxide Pigments Market 2021 Business Scenario – BASF SE, U.S. Zinc, PAN-CONTINENTAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD, Natural Pigments Inc., Hakusui Tech

The Zinc Oxide Pigments Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for zinc oxide pigments is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Zinc Oxide Pigments Market are BASF SE, U.S. Zinc, PAN-CONTINENTAL CHEMICAL CO. LTD, Natural Pigments Inc., Hakusui Tech and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Rubber

– The rubber industry is expected to be one of the largest markets for zinc oxide pigments.

– Zinc oxide pigments are widely used in the rubber industry due to its excellent properties, acting as activators for sulfur vulcanization to reduce the vulcanization time.

– Additionally, zinc oxide pigments also enhance the physical properties of rubber.

– The global tire production in 2019 was estimated to reach 255 million units, a 5% increase from 2018 (where it posted a growth of 6% from 2017). It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2-3% over the forecast period

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

