Wound Dressings Market Analysis and Clinical Outlook – 2025; 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, DermaRite Industries LLC.

The Wound Dressings Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Wound Dressings report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Wound Dressings report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Wound Dressings Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Wound Dressings Market: 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, DermaRite Industries LLC., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Mlnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, and others.

Wound Dressings Market Overview:

Chronic wounds lead to complications, such as infection, ulceration, and insufficient blood supply, thus, increasing the wound healing period. The most common chronic wounds include venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Wound dressing products and appropriate care to address the underlying defect have gained traction in recent times. Diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy are some of the other factors contributing to the rising incidence of chronic wounds.

A study conducted by the Wound Healing Society (WHS), the United States, revealed that, about 8.2 million people had wounds with or without infection during 2018 in the United States. The total cost of Medicare for acute and chronic wounds was valued at about USD 21.1-96.8 billion. Thus, rising cases of wounds are expected to drive the growth of the wound dressing market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Advanced Wound Dressing is the Segment by Type which is Expected to hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

Advanced wound dressing focusses on keeping the wound hydrated to encourage healing and is generally prescribed by clinicians after a visit to the doctor or hospital. Advanced wound dressings include film, foam, hydrogel, hydrocolloid, collagen, contact layers, among others. The National Institute of Health has stated that the incidence of DFU (Diabetic Foot Ulcers) in the United States was 15% in 2018.

Moreover, the availability of wide range of products and the presence of key market players and R&D activities to advance the products in Advanced wound dressings are the adoption. The demand of foam dressings has grown significantly in the last few years. These dressings are specifically useful in preventing dressing-related trauma, managing exuding wounds, and reducing dressing discomfort and pain. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, rising number of the surgical procedures and associated risk of diabetes projected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest wound dressings market owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and a rising number of surgical procedures in the region. The statistics show that around 30.3 million people in the United States were suffering from diabetes in 2017, and subsequently, the number is increasing. The high number of diabetic population in the country is indicating that there are chances of rising cases of diabetic ulcers, which are showing moderate prevalence. For instance, the National Institute of Health has stated that the incidence of DFU (Diabetic Foot Ulcers) in the United States was 15% in the year 2018. This is augmenting the demand for the wound dressing products in the country and ultimately, the Wound Dressings market is growing.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Wound Dressings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

