Virtual events and webinars are being conducted to discuss how the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis has caused an impact on the wire harness market. According to the Wire Harness Manufacturer’s Association, vehicle sales have been affected during April and May. However, it is estimated that vehicles sales will show improvement and stabilize by the first quarter of 2021. As such, companies in the wire harness market are diversifying their supply chains for electronics and computers since their sales are relatively good.

A historic decline in the U.S. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is anticipated to offset revenue losses of the current year by 2021-2022. Wire harness manufacturers are handling different COVID-19 requirements such as reduced staffing, closing facilities, and safety rules, among others. They are having an overall positive outcome for the economic conditions of the wire harness business.

Bioscience Technologies Help Wire Harness Manufacturers Gain Competitive Edge

The low cost vending machine wiring harness is in high demand in the food industry. Custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses are increasing productivity levels in the food sector. Electronic parts supplier in North Washington, Supreme Cable Technology Inc., is increasing its production capabilities to manufacture reliable, durable, and safe wire harnesses for food service machinery and equipment. Innovative wiring assemblies are bolstering the growth of the wire harness market, which is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 191 Bn by the end of 2030.

Demanding applications in the food service business have triggered the demand for wiring harness solutions. These harnesses are being extensively used in heating/warming equipment, mixers, slicers, and the likes. Companies in the wire harness market are increasing R&D in breakthrough technologies pertaining to bioscience in order to gain a competitive edge.

Vehicle-to-Trailer Wiring Eliminates Issues of Loosing Battery Charge

The ever-increasing automotive industry is creating stable revenue streams for companies in the wire harness market. However, common symptoms of bad wiring harness involve loosing battery charge quickly and frequently. Hence, companies in the wire harness market are offering vehicle-to-trailer wiring, which consists of a simple, plug-and-play electrical device that eliminates the need for splicing, cutting, and soldering during installation. This type of wiring is growing popular in various lighting and entertainment systems.

Vehicles without a towing package are probably not equipped with a trailer wiring connector. Hence, manufacturers are increasing the availability for custom wiring harnesses. SourceTech411— an information platform for gadgets, batteries, and personal devices is increasing awareness about custom wiring harnesses that can be easily plugged into a vehicle’s power system.

Preference for Adaptable and Biocompatible Wire Harnesses in Healthcare Equipment

Wire harnesses have become customary in virtually all end-use cases such as in mechanical lifts, medical equipment & devices, and consumer technology. Companies in the wire harness market are innovating in solutions that adapt to varying degrees of high and low intensity applications of electronic medical equipment and instruments. The healthcare industry is creating stable revenue streams for companies in the wire harness market due to an alarmingly high prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases amongst individuals. As such, medical devices and instruments are subject to heavy usage, which is ultimately fueling the demand for wire harness solutions.

Healthcare is one of the most critical industries worldwide. Wire harness assemblies need to be adaptable, durable, and biocompatible in order to meet demanding needs of medical professionals. Defibrillators and radiological equipment need to function without failures.

