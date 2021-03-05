Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Wet-Age-related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD) Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Wet-AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Wet-AMD Disease Understanding

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of severe, irreversible blindness in developed countries worldwide, profoundly affecting the quality of life of affected individuals. The increase in life expectancy bringing growth in the number of reported cases adds a significant burden on the health care systems with the expensive current standard of care. Wet-AMD is a type of AMD which is characterized by abrupt central vision loss caused by abnormal blood vessels that bleed or leak fluid, which may swell and damage the macula. Wet-AMD, also referred to as neovascular AMD, accounts for roughly 10% of AMD cases, but almost 90% of AMD-related central vision loss. Although 80% of the patients have non-neovascular or atrophic AMD, the disease’s neovascular form is responsible for nearly 90% of the severe, central visual acuity loss associated with AMD.

AMDs progression leads to loss of central vision, which adversely affects the quality of life. Although AMDs exact functional pathogenesis is not fully understood, there have been recent improvements in genetic technologies leading to the identification of various polymorphisms that have shown to harbor unique AMD associations.

Wet-AMD Epidemiology

The Wet-AMD epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends, along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of Wet-AMD patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Wet-AMD symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Wet-AMD, Gender-specific cases of Wet-AMD, and Age-specific cases of Wet-AMD. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Wet-AMD symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country-wise – Wet-AMD Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Wet-AMD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of Wet-AMD associated in 7MM countries were 4,426,968 in 2020.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of Wet-AMD.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Wet-AMD, followed by Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent cases with 300,552 cases in 2020.

Scope of the Report

– The Wet-AMD report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

– The Wet-AMD Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of Wet-AMD’s risk factors and global trends in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK,

and Japan).- The report provides insight into Wet-AMD’s historical and forecasted patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Wet-AMD.

– The report provides the segmentation of the Wet-AMD epidemiology by diagnosed prevalent cases of Wet-AMD in 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of the Wet-AMD epidemiology by Gender-specific prevalent cases of Wet-AMD in 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of the Wet-AMD epidemiology by Age-specific prevalent cases of Wet-AMD in 7MM.

Report Highlights

– 11-year Forecast of Wet-AMD epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD

– Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Gender-specific cases of Wet-AMD

– Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Age-specific cases of Wet-AMD

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SMEs opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population about Wet-AMD?

What are the key findings of the Wet-AMD epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What would be the total number of Wet-AMD patients across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of the Wet-AMD?

– What are the currently available treatments for Wet-AMD?

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017 to 2030

In the case of the United States, as per estimates, approximately 11 to 15 million people in the United States have AMD, and more than 1.7 million Americans have the advanced form of the disease. About 200,000 new cases of wet AMD are diagnosed each year in North America. Due to the aging population, the National Eye Institute estimates that the prevalence of advanced AMD will grow to nearly 3 million by 2020. Wet macular degeneration accounts for approximately 10 percent of cases, but results in 90 percent of legal blindness. This assumption was particularly used to obtain the burden of Wet-AMD among the prevalent AMD population. Age is a prominent risk factor for Age-related macular degeneration. The risk of getting advanced age-related macular degeneration increase from 2% for those ages 50-59 to nearly 30% for those over the age of 75.

A recent study by the European Eye Epidemiology (E3) Consortium collated prevalence data of 14 European population studies and reported the prevalence of any AMD among adults aged 70 years and older to be 16.2% based on the Rotterdam classification. The authors extrapolated the number of Europeans with early and late AMD and predicted almost a doubling of AMD prevalence in Europe until 2040. Yet, until today, we lack pooled European estimates on AMD incidence.

