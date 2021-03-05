Water-borne Adhesives Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2025 – 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HB Fuller Company

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Water-borne Adhesives market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Water-borne Adhesives market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Water-borne Adhesives Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Water-borne Adhesives market are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HB Fuller Company, Arkema, Sika AG, and Others.

Key Market Trends

Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

– In the construction sector, adhesives are used in concrete, ceramic tiles, carpet laying, flooring underlayment, drywall lamination, joint cement, manufactured housing, pre-finished panels, resilient flooring, roofing, and wall covering. Various types of adhesives are used depending on the purposes they serve. The growth in green building construction, coupled with the rising concern about the quality of construction, is accelerating the demand for water-borne adhesives.

– Water-borne adhesives are produced from either soluble synthetic polymers or natural polymers. Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier or diluting medium to disperse a resin. Water-borne adhesives are increasingly becoming an integral part of construction chemicals, owing to their eco-friendly and low-toxic nature, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties.

– Furthermore, according to the United Nations (UN), around 50% of the global population resides in urban cities, which is projected to touch 60%, by 2030. The pace of economic and demographic growth has to be in harmony with the demand for commercial, residential, and institutional construction activities. By 2030, around 40% of the global population is likely to need housing at the rate of over 96,150 houses per day. Hence, with the growth of the residential sector, the use of water-borne adhesives is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the water-borne adhesives market, in terms of consumption.

– China is currently the leading consumer of water-borne adhesives across the world, followed by India.

– Most of the major players of the market have a presence in China. The rapidly growing packaging industry of China is also likely to boost the demand for water-borne adhesives.

– In India, the construction and packaging sectors have been witnessing substantial growth in the recent years, owing to the increasing investments from the government.

– Furthermore, shifting consumer focus toward flexible packaging may offer numerous opportunities to the growth of the Asia-Pacific water-based adhesives market.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Points of the Water-borne Adhesives market report

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Water-borne Adhesives market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.