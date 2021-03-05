Vein Illuminator Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global Vein Illuminator Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Vein Illuminator Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Vein Illuminator market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591601/vein-illuminator-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=54

The Vein Illuminator Market was valued at USD 75.45 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 383.48 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Hospitals are the major. Hospitals have been the prime beneficiaries of such products, owing to the ease of performing blood draw activities because of this product, the demand is increasing and driving the market. Successful blood draws in the first attempt due to this product is increasing customer satisfaction, owing to which the need for the product is rising at the end-user industries.

Competitive Landscape

The market is currently fragmented with few smaller vendors who are trying to innovate the technology offerings on their product line. The major companies include AccuVein Inc., VueTek Scientific LLC, Venoscope LLC, Christie Medical Holdings Inc., Near Infrared Imaging Inc., and many more.

– MARCH 2019 – AccuVeins 40th patent was issued by The United States Patent and Trademark Office, extending the protection of AccuVeins market-leading Vein Visualization System. The company’s patents are still pending in the United States and around the world

Avail Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591601/vein-illuminator-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=54

Key Market Trends

Growing Healthcare Spending and Equipment Market Expected to Drive the Market

– Based on Centers for Medicare & Medical Services data the US government’s national healthcare spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year from 2018-27 and reach nearly USD 6 trillion by 2027. This is expected to drive the market.

– The Indian healthcare industry is experiencing rapid changes and growth and has become the country’s one of the largest sectors. According to the International Trade Association, India’s USD 150 billion healthcare market in 2018 is expected to reach USD 280 billion. Healthcare in India consists of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment.

– The rise of medical procedures is expected to drive the market demand positively. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, almost 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the US during 2018.

– Companies, such as AccuVein, have been increasingly suggesting the need for such technologies. The use of AccuVein technologies has increased the chance of a successful first-time stick by about 3.5 times the existing success rate.

North America Holds A Significant Share of the Market

– According to the CDC report, the prevalence of obesity among adults aged 20 and over in the US during fiscal 2018 stood at 31.7%. These factors further emphasize the need for vein visualization techniques for accurate procedures.

– The US is currently a prominent market for medical equipment for both imports and exports. According to MFDS, Korea exported USD 618.69 million worth of medical equipment to the US during fiscal 2018.

– Canada is one of the significant markets for the healthcare industry, during fiscal 2018 the number of procedures submitted to CJRR stood at 94,439. The growth in the number of procedures done is expected to drive the market for vein illuminators.

– Canada has a prominent medical device market; according to EMERGO Canada’s medical device market is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2020 and device imports account for 80% of the medical device market

Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591601/vein-illuminator-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=54

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Vein Illuminator Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

You May Also Like:

Global Telehealth Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07282186396/global-telehealth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?mode=54

Telemedicine Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354316/telemedicine-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=54

Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01122537086/global-mobile-health-mhealth-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=54

Global Herbal Medicine Market Growth 2021-2026

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02172616087/global-herbal-medicine-market-growth-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=54