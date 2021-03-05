United States Probiotics Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The United States Probiotics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The US probiotics market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152273/united-states-probiotics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global United States Probiotics Market: Danone, PepsiCo, Now Foods, Lifeway Foods Inc., BioGaia, Global Healing, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Market Overview:

– Probiotics are a driving force within the booming digestive health supplement category,

and they are being consumed by people of all age groups. However, the major consumption is observed among the millennials, due to the growing awareness about health and wellness through multi-channel publicity, which has influenced their consumption pattern to a large extent.

– The healthcare expenditure pattern in the country is rising with the growing geriatric population, advanced technology, better medical facilities, and a rise in the number of insured people. These factors are, in turn, driving the overall sale of probiotics in the country.

Increased Demand For Probiotic Yogurt



Probiotics are linked to a host of health benefits, from improving skin to weight loss. In addition, yogurt is the first food that comes to consumers’ minds as a food product super-rich in probiotics, thereby, catering to the market studied. Protein-rich Greek yogurt boosted with probiotics also contributes to the market studied. Therefore, manufacturers, such as Fage, are producing a quality product to supply additional benefits to the consumers. Additionally, the growing trend of veganism has insisted on the demand for dairy-free probiotic yogurts, hence, the key players of the market are launching a wide range of dairy-free probiotic yogurts sourced from almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and others.

Supermarket/Hypermarket Holds Greatest Share in the Sales of Probiotics

Supermarket and hypermarkets are constantly expanding their product offerings, resulting in fierce competition to differentiate these products on their shelves. As a result, the manufacturers are trying to reposition their products as a premium in-store product, thereby, catering to special consumer needs, targeting a specific group of consumers. Supermarket aisles are blooming with foods and beverages with labels declaring probiotics on them for

consumer demand for favorable bacteria, as they link good digestive and immune

health to probiotics. A strong competition modeled by probiotic food and beverages, such as probiotic drinks, yogurt, and bars, among others in the supermarkets, has intensified the sales of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The US probiotics market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of numerous players. The major players are focusing on expansion, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to meet the demands of consumers. The key players in the market are Danone, Now Foods, PepsiCo, and Lifeway Foods Inc., among others.

Influence Of The United States Probiotics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the United States Probiotics market.

– United States Probiotics market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the United States Probiotics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of United States Probiotics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of United States Probiotics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the United States Probiotics market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The United States Probiotics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152273/united-states-probiotics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “United States Probiotics market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of United States Probiotics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

About Us: