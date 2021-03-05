United States Paints and Coatings Market Survey Report by Industry Expert and Forecast till 2021 – 2025; Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Beckers Group

The United States Paints and Coatings Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The United States Paints and Coatings report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The United States Paints and Coatings report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The United States paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global United States Paints and Coatings Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Beckers Group, Benjamin Moore & Co., Diamond Vogel, Hempel A/S, Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Acrylic Resin Dominating the Market

– Acrylic resins are the most widely used polymers in the paint and coatings industry. Most of the acrylic paints are water-based or solvent-based and are available as emulsions (latices), lacquers (lower volume solids), enamels (higher volume solids), and powders (100% solids).

– The common acrylic polymers come in a wide variety of types and combinations, such as methyl and butyl methacrylate. In the case of inexpensive paints, polyvinyl acetate is used primarily.

– The two principal forms of acrylic used are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastics acrylic resins are synthetic resins achieved by polymerization of different acrylic monomers. Thermosets are cured at elevated temperatures by reacting them with other polymers. Thermoplastic acrylic resins are of two types, namely solution acrylics and acrylic latex coatings.

– Furthermore, the acrylic resins develop properties, such as transparency, high colorability, and UV resistance in coating solutions. They are used in waterborne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission. The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, the acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

– The application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. The water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, as the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

– The primary binder type in the united states paints and coatings market is acrylic, with a total share of more than 70% of all the waterborne coatings. Acrylic is widely used in architectural coatings.

– Such positive factors are likely to increase demand over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Architectural Industry

– Paints and coatings are not only used in the interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending on the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– For example, because of moisture, the bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability for keeping them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. So, these types of paints are used in bathroom.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only to give them a new look, but also to protect them from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– The modern advancements in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Growing infrastructure in the United States, which is one of the major consumers of architectural coatings, is driving the market.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

– Owing to all these factors, the demand for paints and coatings in the country is expected to increase during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The United States Paints and Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

