Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025; INEOS Group, BASF SE, KMG Chemicals, VS Chemicals

The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for ultra-pure sulfuric acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3% globally during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: INEOS Group, BASF SE, KMG Chemicals, KANTO KAGAKU, PVS Chemicals, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Application in Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Sulfuric acid, also called oil of vitriol, or hydrogen sulfate is dense, colorless, oily, corrosive liquid, one of the most important of all chemicals, prepared industrially by the reaction of water with sulfur trioxide. Ultra-pure sulfuric acid refers to the high concentration ranging about 98%.

– In electrical & electronics industry ultra-pure sulfuric acid is used in various concentrations during the manufacturing of printed circuit boards, as an etching agent for the production of semi-conductors, cleaning agent and others.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the worldwide sales of semiconductors reached a total of USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of about 2.9% from the September month’s total sales of USD 35.6 billion.

– According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), it is estimated that the annual global sales of semiconductors is expected to increase by 5.4% in 2020, 6.3% in 2021, hence increasing the scope for this market during the coming years.

– Hence, owing to the growing applications in electrical & electronics industry especially in Asia-Pacific and North American countries, the demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for ultra-pure sulfuric acid during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application from countries like China, India and Japan the market for ultra-pure sulfuric acid has been increasing.

– The largest producers of ultra-pure sulfuric acid are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of ultra-pure sulfuric acid are INEOS Group, BASF SE, KMG Chemicals, KANTO KAGAKU, PVS Chemicals.

– Chinese pharmaceutical industry which is valued at about ~USD 145 billion currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach about ~USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market.

– India’s total pharmaceutical production reported a 11% growth during the first quarter of FY’19 and reached a total of about ~USD 5 billion. During the same time, the pharma exports witnessed a 21.7% growth and reached a total of about ~USD 1.72 billion.

– Ultra-pure sulfuric acid is also used in pharmaceutical industry, automotive industry and many other industries where it has wide range of applications

– The Chinese government has introduced Made in China 2025 policy to increase the nation’s self-sufficiency in integrated circuits production to 40% in 2020 and 70% by 2025.

– Ultra-pure sulfuric acid is one of the most popular types of wet chemicals used in the electronics industry. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

