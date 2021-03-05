Thin Client Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Dell, HP, Ncomputing, Centerm, Igel, Samsung, LG Electronics

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Thin Client Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Thin Client.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thin Client Market: Dell, HP, Ncomputing, Centerm, Igel, Samsung, LG Electronics, NEC, 10zig, Fujitsu, Lenovo, Asus, Cisco, Advantech, Siemens

– September 2020 – Chinese cloud giant, Alibaba Cloud, developed a thin-client PC that will alleviate the need for powerful desktop hardware to perform compute-intensive tasks. Alibaba Cloud claimed that the device could reduce the time it takes to render one frame of high-resolution animation from 90 minutes using a traditional PC to only 10 minutes.

– March 2020 – Dell Technologies announced the release of version 9 of their proprietary thin client operating system, ThinOS 9. Dell Technologies is the parent company of Dell and Dell EMC since Dell acquired EMC in 2015. ThinOS 9.0 supports all of their current crop of thin client appliances�Wyse 3040, Wyse 5070, Wyse 5470, and Wyse 5470 mobile.

Global Thin Client Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone

With Monitor

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Education

Industrial

Regional Analysis For Thin Client Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

