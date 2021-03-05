Testing Inspection and Certification Market 2021 – Global Size, Industry Trends, Business Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2026

Testing inspection and certification is a kind of a testing body which provide different services like inspection, verification, auditing, certification etc. The main aim of this service is to improve the productivity of the company. These days, TIC is widely used in industries like agriculture, medical, chemicals, constructions, oil & gas etc. to maintain the quality and safety standards.

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 294.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing preference for outsourcing service model is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The research and analysis conducted in Testing Inspection and Certification Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization in many countries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Increasing demand for integrated standards is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Long timing of the overseas qualification assessment is the factor restraining the market growth

Trade wars among end user industries are another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation : Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Others

By Sourcing Type

In-House Services

Outsourced Services

By Applications

Consumer Goods and Retail

Agriculture and Food

Chemicals

Construction and Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Industrial and Manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences

Mining

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Public Sector

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Rail

Supply Chain and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Sports & Entertainment

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in testing inspection and certification market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Dekra, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL AS, TÜV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Prüf- und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH, Keystone Compliance, FORCE TECHNOLOGY, HV Technologies, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Top companies of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry announced the launch of the TIC Council. This council will be in Brussels and will consist of the 90 members of different companies. The main aim is to create a safe and sustainable surrounding for the people working in the trade business.

In November 2018, SGS announced the launch of their online portal so that they can make the testing inspection and certification services available to customers in just one click. This will provide more than 100 services like fuel testing, supply chain solutions and pesticides analysis. The main aim is to provide customers the services that they desire easily anywhere.

Competitive Analysis

Testing Inspection and Certification market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Testing Inspection and Certification market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Testing Inspection and Certification Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Testing Inspection and Certification market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Testing Inspection and Certification market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Testing Inspection and Certification market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

