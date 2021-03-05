Tempeh Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025; Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., The Future Food Team, Lalibela Farm

The Tempeh Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Tempeh report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Tempeh report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global tempeh market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Tempeh Market: Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., The Future Food Team, Lalibela Farm, The Cultered Bean Company, Lightlife Foods, Inc., Alive & Healing Inc., Noble Beans, Rhapsody Natural Foods, and others.

Tempeh Market Overview:

– The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for meat substitutes products as it is one of the commonly consumed meat substitute and increasing gluten intolerance among the consumers. Also, its high nutrition value attracts the consumers towards the tempeh market. Geographically, North America dominates the market owing to the high soybean production and rising soyfoods consumption in the region. Asia-Pacific region has been witnessed to be the fastest growing region in the market.

– However, the major challenge in this sector is the presence of a large number of competing products in the market such as tofu, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan and quorn.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Soy Based Food

Consumer preference for healthier foods has led to the demand for vegetarian and vegan foods such as soyfoods which such as tempeh. The soy segment is estimated to growing significantly in the recent years owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding its health benefits such as reduction of obesity and blood sugar levels and its wide application in various food products such as baked goods and snacks. Also, innovations in this sector have further fueled the market growth. For instance, ADM expanded its non-GMO soybean processing capabilities in Germany to meet the growing demand for non-GMO and high-protein soybean meal across Europe in 2017. The company also acquired Harvest Innovations (US), an industry leader in minimally processed, expeller-pressed soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients to increase its product portfolio. According to the United Soybean Board, the shares of consumers that consume soyfoods in United States from 2010 to 2019 have been showing a constant increasing trend.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessed to have a continuous growth in the tempeh market due to its lower cost in comparison with the other meat substitutes. Furthermore, it offers various benefits such as increasing antibodies production, reduced risk of diabetes, and lower cholesterol levels in the body, which has led to a surge in demand for tempeh. The domestic consumption of tempeh is high in Indonesia, and the country heavily imports soybean from the US. According to the United States of Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 60% of soybean is imported from the US. Also, the American Soybean Association-International Marketings establishment of the Forum Tempeh Indonesia to offer financial and infrastructural support to local tempeh producers in Indonesia contributes to the potential of the tempeh market in Indonesia.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Tempeh Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

