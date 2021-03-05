Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Top Companies Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, BioTelemetry

Telemedicine is the modern practice in healthcare which is the process of diagnosing, evaluating and treating patient by using digital platform such as telecommunication. This tool is very effective when healthcare provider and patient are not present with each other. Telemedicine is very convenient to patient as well as doctor as it involves remote delivery of healthcare service. Telemedicine is very effective aspect at the time of pandemic situations such as Covid-19.

The key market drivers for Telemedicine Market Includes, rising number of infectious diseases as well as chronic diseases, various technological advancements in internet and connectivity. Moreover, the pandemic situation of covid-19 has also fueled market growth. Additionally, the convenience of using telemedicine healthcare is also expected to boost market growth during forecast period. Whereas, security and privacy concerns and lack of digital platforms in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, 2. AMD Global Telemedicine, 3. American Well, 4. BioTelemetry, 5. Blue Sky Telehealth, 6. Cerner Corporation, 7. Cisco Systems, 8. Eagle Telemedicine, 9. Honeywell International Inc, 10. InSight, 11. Koninklijke Philips N.V, 12. McKesson Corporation

What is Telemedicine Market Scope?

The “Global Telemedicine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Telemedicine industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Telemedicine market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Telemedicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Telemedicine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Telemedicine market.

What is Telemedicine Market Segmentation?

The Telemedicine Market is segmented on the basis of service, type, and specialty and delivery mode. On the basis of service the market is segmented as, tele- consulting, tele- monitoring, tele- education, others. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, telehospital, telehome, On the basis of specialty the market is segmented as, cardiology, gynecology, neurology, dermatology, mental health, others. On the basis of delivery mode the market is segmented as, mobile, web and call centers.

What is Telemedicine Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telemedicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Telemedicine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

