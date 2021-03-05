System Integrators Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Cognizant, Wipro Group, John Wood Group Plc

The System Integrators Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The System Integrators report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The System Integrators report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The system integrator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global System Integrators Market: Cognizant, Wipro Group, John Wood Group Plc, and others.

Recent developments in the market are-

– March 2020 – Infosys announced that it would be using IBM Public Cloud in helping companies in their digital transformation adoption. Infosys announced to soon offer its clients access to Red Hats portfolio of the open-source offerings on the IBM public cloud with the aim of helping enterprises scale their businesses.

– November 2019 – Rackspace acquires Cloud-Native AWS Specialist Onica, where this deal for the managed cloud giant further boosts its Amazon firepower with professional services capabilities around IoT, container-tech, and other cutting-edge application-layer technologies.

– July 2019 – Yokogawa selected by ExxonMobil as the Open Process Automation (OPA) system integrator will be responsible for establishing the company’s OPA Test Bed, where the development work and experiments conducted on the Test Bed will support ExxonMobil’s effort to move toward a standards-based, open, secure and interoperable process control architecture.

Key Market Trends

Cloud in Infrastructure Integration Accounts for Significant Growth

– Systems Integrator (SI) is an individual or a business that creates computing systems by combining software and hardware components taken from multiple vendors for their clients. In cloud computing (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), a cloud integrator works like an SI. This is a service that helps their client to negotiate the difficulties of cloud migration.

– Several businesses are increasing their investment in cloud services. According to Citrix, 82% of their companies believe that their ability to migrate apps in the cloud is hampered by the growing complexity of their high network infrastructure. So SI players are offering network and IT visibility that allows users to control and optimize performance, preempt threats, and secure end-user files, apps, and devices.

– Further, in cloud-enabled networking, the network is on-premises, but some or all resources used to manage it are in the cloud. Core network infrastructure (packet forwarding, routing, and data) remains in-house, but network management, monitoring, maintenance, and security services are done through the cloud. One example is by using a SaaS-based firewall to protect an on-premises network.

– Technologies like SD-WAN help aggregate all types of networks to deliver consistent user experience, whether the users are at their branch office, at home, or on any other network.

– Further, with the increasing demand from enterprises in the United States, various companies, such as HC (Host Color), in 2019, launched a managed cloud infrastructure service. The managed services are available with public cloud servers, hybrid cloud, and hosted private cloud, where managed cloud infrastructure includes installation of Linux or Windows-based operating system, regular maintenance, and updates of software programs and applications.

Asia-Pacific To Witness a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is accounted to hold significant market growth due to the dominating source of IT and IT-enabled services in various major countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, the IT-BPM sector in India stood at USD 177 billion in 2019, witnessing a growth of 6.1 percent year-on-year and is estimated that the size of the industry shall grow to USD 350 billion by 2025. India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-19.

– A player such as Asia Pacific Systems is a pioneer in offering a cloud-based service that helps customers in reducing capital expenditure and propel their business growth by rapidly deploying the cloud-based solutions with utmost security, agility, and with easy Manageability.

– Further, China is working on innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. Besides, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China’s manufacturing processes. Companies such as Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) are developing smart factories for manufacturing robots, sensors, wireless technologies, and machine vision systems, thus propelling the growth of the industrial control, which significantly propels the growth of system integrators market.

– Moreover, the expansion of downstream infrastructure in oil and gas, Asia-Pacific is expected to result in the significant demand for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services in the coming years. Players such as Jason Marine Group Limited (Singapore) has significant experience in providing completed integrated telecoms for offshore/onshore oil and gas industries. As a recognized Telecommunication System Integrator in the oil and gas global market, the company provides turnkey project systems that cover a full spectrum of services from the areas of engineering design, project management, supply, integration, installation, testing, commission, and maintenance.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The System Integrators Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

