Surrogacy market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends during forecast 2021-2027

Surrogacy is a technique or a process that is adopted to assist reproduction with the help of a gestational surrogate. A gestational surrogate carries the baby of the intended parents until birth. The surrogacy process is utilized when parents are not able to on their own. The embryos are created and fertilized at the fertility center and then implanted into the gestational surrogate. For this process, parents may use their genetic material or can receive it from a donor.

The market for surrogacy is expected to grow due to advancements in the biotechnology field, growing fertility centers, and a growing number of carrier oriented women to delays their pregnancies. The market is expected to have more extensive growth opportunities in the developing region due to increasing awareness about the in-vitro fertilization and rising adoption of surrogacy.

Surrogacy Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The surrogacy market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, age group, and service providers. Based on type, the market is segmented as gestational surrogacy, and traditional surrogacy. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized as intrauterine insemination (IUI), and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Based on age group, the market is categorized as below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38 – 39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, Over 44 years. And based on service provider, the market is divided as hospitals, fertility clinics, and others.

Surrogacy Market Key Player Analysis By:

New Hope Fertility Center

IVI-RMA Global

Scanfert AVA Clinic

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

Nova IVI Fertility

Bangkok IVF Center

Ovation Fertility

Extraordinary Conceptions

Max Healthcare

GROWING GENERATIONS LLC

