Subsea Cable Tracker Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Subsea cable tracker are used to detect, track, vigilance, and for the various inspection purpose of subsea cables laid beneath the surface of the water. Subsea cable trackers are positioned on subsea cables to transmit information. Subsea power cables are used to carry electric power, act as major transmission cable below the surface of the water. Submarine cables are absolute need for the modern times for communications, as compared with the global positioning satellites and sea freight. Currently, modern subsea cable tracker systems are deployed due to the need to trace the subsea cable system beneath the water.

The subsea cable tracker market is segmented based on the types of detection technology, end-user, and region. Subsea cable tracker are extensively used for cross continental underwater communications, placed on the subsea cables. Subsea cable tracker are based on detection technology are segmented as tone detector subsea cable tracker, pulse induction subsea cable tracker, mag-gradiometer subsea cable tracker, and acoustic subsea cable tracker. Tone detector subsea cable tracker detects the presence of a single sinusoidal tone in a time domain sequence. Pulse induction subsea cable tracker is a technology which quickly releases the stored and accumulated energy from the subsea cables over a relatively long period of time.

Mag-gradiometer subsea cable tracker is a combination of magnetometer and gradiometer. Acoustic subsea tracker uses sound waves for surveillance and tracking. Subsea cable tracking is extensively used in oil & gas exploration, production, & transportation activities. Subsea cable tracking also finds its use in transmitting information in data centers between continents, countries, states, and regions. It is also extensively used by military & defense intelligence purposes.

Subsea cable tracker play a vital role in transporting newly generated information or power from subsea cables to the onshore data mining centers. Communication has become more reliable and quick with the help of the subsea cable tracking system. It helps detect natural calamities, such as tsunamis and cyclones, occurring beneath the water. Newer technologies are being developed to reduce production costs of subsea cable tracking sensors and increase its efficiency in retrieving accurate information.

Restrains of the subsea cable tracker market are its high cost of investment and production of tracking sensors used in subsea cables. Subsea ecosystem is hampered as the subsea cables tracker systems are placed on the subsea cables which are majorly located in the benthic zones of the ocean floor. Repairing the damaged subsea cable tracker situated deep in the ocean beds is a tedious task.

In terms of geography, the subsea cable tracker market in Asia Pacific is expanding due to the ever rising population in the region. This has increased the need for oil exploration and telecommunication purposes from different sources beneath the water and has increased the demand for subsea cable tracking systems. Hotbeds regions of subsea activities in Asia Pacific are mainly in the countries such as Vietnam, Australia China, Malaysia, and Indonesia which has ultimately lead to increasing demand for subsea cable tracker. However, the main drivers of the market in the countries such as China and Australia on account of being potential markets for subsea cable tracking. In North America, the market for subsea cable tracker is emerging due to increased oil & gas activities in the offshore.

In Europe, countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K. have an increasing demand for subsea cable tracker market due to rapid increase in marine activities business. Regions such as Latin America and Africa are expected to increase the demand for subsea cable tracker market in near future.

Key players operating in the subsea cable tracker market are Subsea Cable Tacking, Ltd., Telkom, NTT-WE Marine, General Cable, Nexans, NKT Cables, and Sumitomo.

