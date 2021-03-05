Specialty Fertilizers Market CAGR of 7.52% for 2020-2030 : Includes Latest Key Development and Market Dynamics till 2030

Index Markets Research evaluates the general Specialty Fertilizers Market report and explains the central information nearby incredibly basic experiences identified with the current market status. It presents confirmed information and encounters on the penchants and overhauls in by and large Markets. It likewise incorporates assembling, cutoff points and progresses, and volatile development of the market. This Report covers the creators data, including: shipment, revenue, value, net advantage, talk with record, business movement, etc, these data help the buyer consider the competitors better. This report also covers all the districts and countries of the world, which shows a nearby improvement status, including market size, volume and worth, similarly as worth data. The investigation by then depicts the drivers and constraints for the market nearby the effect they have on the premium throughout the check time span.The report shows the models and innovative advancement consistent in the business. The overall Market report explains the fundamental data close by amazingly huge encounters related to the current market status.The report similarly presents the eminent, current and expected future market size, position, of the industry.The report moreover includes mechanical movements and thing progressions that drive market needs. The report contains a separated analysis of the huge parts keeping watch, similarly as their business layout, advancement plans and philosophies. The report further demonstrates the looming difficulties, restrictions and novel open doorways watching out and directs the approaching troubles, limitations and novel open entryways on the lookout.

Market Highlights

Specialty Fertilizers Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.52% in 2030.

Specialty Fertilizers Market to surpass USD 57.81 billion by 2030 from USD 29.54 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.52% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Key factors expected to help the growth of the global market is rapid technological developments in agricultural technology, growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, combined with the adoption of precision farming.

Product Overview:

Specialty fertilizers are classified as soil & plant fertilizers which are applied in a special condition. In order to lift the level of production, specialist fertilizers demanded specialized action in plants. Specialty fertilizers release nutrients that are important. These nutrients are in adequate quantities and are completely consumed by the plants. It regulates the extent of interaction with moisture.

Specialty Fertilizers Market: Segments

Fertigation Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented by application into soil, foliar and fertigation. In areas of row crops, horticultural crops, fruit crops, vegetable crops, and ornamental & flowering crops, fertigation is used. Fertigation is an agricultural technique that involves the application of water and fertilizer through irrigation. This method creates an opportunity to optimize yield and mitigate contamination of the atmosphere. In addition, a farmer may apply nutrients evenly throughout the field through fertigation, whenever needed.

Specialty Fertilizers Market: Market Dynamics

1.Drivers:

High Efficiency of Specialty Fertilizers

Fertilizers are one of modern agriculture’s most important elements. The production of fruit, feed, fuel, fiber and other plant products has increased markedly with the application of fertilizers in agricultural practices. Specialty fertilizers offer farmers another opportunity to achieve responsible nutrient stewardship in their arsenal. Nutrient losses, such as runoff, leaching, ambient losses, and direct loss, can occur in many ways.

2.Restraints:

Cost ineffectiveness

The production cost of specialty fertilizer is very high as compared to conventional fertilizers, since specialty fertilizers have a complex manufacturing method. The prices of controlled-release fertilizers are four to six times higher than traditional NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) prices, according to the IFA (International Fertilizer Association). The high price of different specialty fertilizers, such as micronutrient fertilizers and personalized fertilizers, is therefore expected to hinder the growth of the market for specialty fertilizers.

Specialty Fertilizers Market: Regions

Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Specialty Fertilizers Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 owing to due to the rise in the population, growing buying power, growing health issues, the prevalence of crop diseases, market players’ increasing emphasis, increasing government measures, environmental concerns, and lifestyle changes. Factors that are projected to drive the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer market in this area are rising agricultural practices and the need for high-quality agricultural produce. Rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains are major crops produced in Asia; 90 percent of global rice produced is consumed by the country. High levels of nitrogen fertilizers per hectare are being applied to both short-term and perennial crops by Asian countries such as Korea, China, Japan and, more recently, Vietnam. Therefore, the area has a strong demand for specialty fertilizers.

Specialty Fertilizers Market: Key Players

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

SQM SA (Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCI Nitrogen

Haifa Group

COMPO

Plant Food Company, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co.,Ltd

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Specialty Fertilizers Market report also contains analysis on:

Specialty Fertilizers Market Segments:

By Type:

Nitrogenous

Specialty

Potassium

Others

By Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

By Crop types:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other

Industry Analysis:

Specialty Fertilizers Market Dynamics

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

