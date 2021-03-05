South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; DuPont, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC

The South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The South America thermoplastic elastomer market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market: DuPont, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, KRATON CORPORATION, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Automotive and Transportation Applications

– Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) are high-performance materials, whose application in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing. TPE serve the automotive industry in a myriad of applications, some of which include the manufacturing of high-quality automotive instrument panels, wheel covers, dashboard components, pillar trims, door liners and handles, seat backs, and seat belt components, among others.

– The automotive industry places particularly high requirements on the materials used. Under extreme stresses, the materials must be dimensionally stable and must not warp, even when faced with great temperature variations.

– TPEs are special types of plastic, which are not only cheaper than metals but also help to make automobiles more energy-efficient by reducing the weight, in addition to providing durability, corrosion resistance, toughness, design flexibility, resiliency, and high performance at low cost. The light weight of TPE enables more fuel-efficient vehicles. Every 10% reduction in vehicle weight is estimated to result in a 5-7% reduction in fuel usage.

– Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance plastics in the automotive industry, to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the TPE market. High-performance thermoplastic elastomers offer manufacturers advantages of design and the comparable strength of steel, which help in reducing the weight and controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to drive the demand for thermoplastic elastomer during the forecast period.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

– There are several built-up demands for investments in productive capacity. Brazil is facing problems in the construction industry, owing to various situations, such as political and economic corruption in the country.

– Due to corruption and bribery, in construction companies, the Brazilian government introduced the car wash investigation. The investigation mostly focused on various construction companies for corruption charges.

– The government of Brazil initiated programs because of the decrease in the public financing for infrastructure projects. One such program is the Programme of Investment Partnerships (PPI). It helped expand and strengthen the relationship between the private sector and the state, with partnership contracts.

– Sales of consumer electronics appear to have reached saturation in the country. Consumers are more careful while buying expensive products, and this behavior is expected to continue in the upcoming years. However, many categories were actually helped by the sale of various expensive items, such as 4K television. Despite the challenging situation, Samsung and LG are continuing to strengthen their position in the country.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market for thermoplastic elastomer in the country is expected to witness huge demand in the coming years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The South America Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

