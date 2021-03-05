South America Seeds Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Groupe Limagrain, Land O Lakes, KWS AG, Bayer Crop Science, Sakata

The report titled “South America Seeds Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The South America Seeds market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354986/south-america-seeds-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global South America Seeds Market: –Groupe Limagrain, Land O Lakes, KWS AG, Bayer Crop Science, Sakata, Takii, DLF-Trifolium, and Dow AgroSciences

Market Overview:

The seed industry is the backbone of modern agriculture in South America. Traditionally, the industry was the major contributor to sustainable food production but nowadays with the advancement of the technologies, the industry is contributing to animal feed, bioenergy, and biomaterials production. The seed industry provides the solution to the farmers against various environmental conditions like drought, salinity, disease, and other factors affecting the yield and production of various crops. In the future, the seed companies will continue to invest in techniques like genetic engineering, market-assisted breeding along with traditional breeding for improvement of existing traits and development of novel traits.

Key Market Trends

Increased Revenue Generation in Seed Sector

By crop type, the South American seed industry is segmented into grains and cereals (maize, rice, wheat, and sorghum), oilseeds (soybean, sunflower, cotton, canola, and rapeseed), vegetables (Solanaceae, cucurbit, root and bulbs, brassica and others) and other seeds. Grains and oilseeds form the largest segment of the market, where maize has the largest seed market among grains, and soybean has the largest share among oilseeds. The oilseed sector generated revenue of 2,541.5 million USD in 2019, an increase by 45.72% from 2016. The revenues generated by cereals/grains, fruits and vegetables, and other seeds were USD 4,143.0 million, 510.8 million USD, and 311.0 million USD, respectively (an increase by 42.96%,46.83%, 34.39% increased from 2016).

Increasing Awareness Among Farmers in South America

The global population is increasing by 75 million people each year. South America’s population accounts for 5.53% of the total world population with a 0.88% to 1% increase annually. Brazil accounts for 2.73% of the total global population. This factor is expected to boost the demand for food and with limited arable land. There is a huge opportunity for the high yield seeds market. The increasing awareness among farmers concerning the benefits of high-quality seed is also helping to create an ideal market for good seeds.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global South America Seeds market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

South America Seeds Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354986/south-america-seeds-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of South America Seeds Industry:

South America Seeds Market Sales Overview.

South America Seeds Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

South America Seeds Market Sales Analysis by Region.

South America Seeds Market Sales Analysis by Type.

South America Seeds Market Analysis by Application.

South America Seeds Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global South America Seeds market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global South America Seeds market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global South America Seeds market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global South America Seeds market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global South America Seeds market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]