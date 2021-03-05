South America Microbial Food Culture Market 2021 Business Scenario – Koninklijke DSM NV, Corbion NV, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, IGEA s.r.l

The South America Microbial Food Culture Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The South America microbial food culture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America Microbial Food Culture Market: Koninklijke DSM NV, Corbion NV, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, IGEA s.r.l

Market Overview:

– The market is majorly driven by the rising growing consumer demand for fermented and functional foods, and its wide range of applications in industries such as yogurt, cheese, butter, fermented drinks, and many more. The large demand for microbial food culture in the food industries is due to its functional properties that improve the overall quality and shelf life of the product without any degradation of sensitive ingredients is expected to further strengthen its demand.

– Furthermore, increasing technological advancement in processing and frequent product launch of new ingredient offerings is expected to propel the microbial food culture market growth in the region.

Rising Demand for Starter Culture in Food & Beverage Industries



The use of starter culture in food and beverage industries has increased significantly owing to the rising consumption of fermented food substantially in recent years due to their valuable traits that extend well beyond shelf life, preservation, and sensory qualities. Bacterial food cultures are used as starter cultures in the production of dairy products like yogurt, cheese, etc. as well as it is in meat products like pepperoni, dried ham, and salami. Yeast food cultures are used in the process of baking and brewing beer and wine. Moulds food cultures are popular in the production of various cheese and soy products. Thus with increasing health consciousness among people as well the preference for fermented food the food cultures market is anticipated to grow positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Argentina is Expected to have the Fastest Growing Market in the Region

Argentina is expected to have the fastest growth in the South American market. The large demand for microbial food culture in the country can be attributed to the changing human dietary patterns and the adoption of healthy habits. Moreover, the increasing demands for processed food and ready-to-eat products are further driving the microbial food culture market in the country as microbial food cultures are used in various fermented foods like dairy, bakery, beverages, and meat products. In addition, growing consumer demands for functional food and probiotic food supplements is expected to propel the market growth. The addition of microbial food culture improves the overall quality of the product without affecting its naturalness. Thus, health-conscious consumers drive the demand for functional food products and probiotic food in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The South America microbial food culture market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the regional market include Koninklijke DSM NV., Corbion NV, Lallemand Inc., and Chr. Hansen Holding AS., among others.

