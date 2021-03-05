Solid State Relay Market 2021 – Industry Trends, Business Growth, Opportunity, Size, Analysis by Top Players TE Connectivity, Broadcom, Crydom, Carlo Gavazzi and others – Forecast 2026
Solid State Relay Market estimated value of USD 1.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% during forecast 2026
Solid state relay is a type of electronic device that switches itself when an external surge of voltage flows through the device. These devices are applied on various control terminals and are consisting of a sensor and a switching device which switches the power to the load circuit.
Global Solid State Relay Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the modernization and increased adoption from the consumer electronics and electrical industry.
Market Drivers:
- Growth of the digital age and autonomous operations in various industries; this is expected to drive the market growth
- Benefits and features of the product such as resistance against vibration & shocks is increasing the demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is expected to restrain the market growth
- Loss of power and current during switching on and off solid state relay; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation : Global Solid State Relay Market
By Mounting Type
Panel Mount
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Mount
DIN Rail Mount
Others
By Output Voltage
Alternate Current Solid State Relay (AC SSR)
Direct Current Solid State Relay (DC SSR)
Alternate Current/Direct Current Solid State Relay (AC/DC SSR)
By Current Rating
Low (0-20A)
Medium (20-50A)
High (50A & Above)
By Application
Industrial Automation
Machine Tools
Elevators
Conveyor Systems
Industrial Robots
Material Handling Equipment
Others
Building Equipment
Lighting Systems
Office Lighting Systems
Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems
Security & Access Control Systems
HVAC Systems
Others
Industrial OEM
Electronics Equipment
Packaging Devices
Plastic & Printing Devices
Others
Energy & Infrastructure
Power Distribution
Solar Tracking Systems
Wind Turbines
Others
Automotive & Transportation
Train Control Systems
Electric Vehicles
Others
Medical
Dialysis Machines
Medical Sterilizers
Incubators
Others
Food & Beverage
Ovens
Coffee Makers & Vending Machines
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in solid state relay market are TE Connectivity; Broadcom; Crydom Inc.; Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG; OMRON Corporation; OMEGA Engineering; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; IXYS Integrated Circuits Division; AMETEK.Inc.; FUJITSU; Vishay Intertechnology; Teledyne Relays; celduc relais; Panasonic Corporation; Connectwell Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Eaton; ARICO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; PHOENIX CONTACT and Emtech Solution.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG announced the launch of a new series of solid state relay products. The new series termed as “RGC3 48 Series” include products that have been equipped with dual mounting capabilities of panel mount and thru-wall mount. This product launch will increase their share in the market due to the popularity of the products available in the series.
- In December 2016, Vishay Intertechnology announced the launch of expanded VOR series of hybrid solid state relays for usage in telecommunications and networking industries, industrial applications and various others verticals. The new products included in the series are increasingly cost effective and provide enhanced levels of temperature range.
Competitive Analysis
Solid State Relay market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Solid State Relay market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Solid State Relay Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Solid State Relay market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Solid State Relay market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Solid State Relay market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
