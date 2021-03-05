Software-Defined Perimeter Market to Witness Astonishing Growth during Forecast 2026 with Top Leading players like ZScaler, Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta, Inc, APPGate

The global software-defined perimeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Cloud services are the primary drivers for the digital transformation with ubiquitous adoption in various industries. It has brought different security challenges for the business that is the crucial reason promoting the growth of the global software-defined perimeter market during the projected period.

– Cloud services provide significant opportunities to accelerate the business through rapid scalability and the flexibility of resource utilization. It also reduces operational costs as well as control financial spending on large scale upgrades as cloud computing facilitates seamless scaling at reasonable costs.

Competitive Landscape

The global software-defined perimeter market is moderately concentrated and is dominated by a few significant players like Perimeter 81, ZScaler, Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta Inc., APPGate, and Check Point.? These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are growing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Industry News and Updates: –

April 2020 – Okta, Inc. entered strategic partnerships with leading endpoint protection and management providers VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud, enabling enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security. Made possible through the new Okta Verify application and the Okta Devices Platform Service, these integrations pave the way to enhanced risk analysis and access decisions in a Zero Trust environment.

– March 2020 – AppGate, the cybersecurity company signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, the U.S focused value-added distributor. It will distribute AppGate SDP, a unique and robust software-defined perimeter solution, among its growing base of U.S. channel partners. AppGate SDP will help Promark clients replace inadequate Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology and securely address remote access and cloud migrations.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– Wide-scale adoption of digitalization in every sector has also touched the financial sector, and most of the banks are migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to hybrid cloud to benefit from both, on-premises, and off-premise cloud implementation.

– The rapid adoption of electronic devices and high penetration of the internet has also fuelled the growth of digital services and increased the customers’ expectations for ease of payment, 24×7 uptime, secure storage, and interoperability. It has created an opportunity to maintain a multi-channel relationship with customers at a much-reduced cost. Cloud computing has also shortened the development cycles for new products and supports a faster and more efficient response to the needs of the customers.

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The healthcare industry is experiencing a transformation with new tools and technologies to reconstruct the delivery of health services in order to improve efficiency with better patient care. Mobile health applications and wearable technologies are leveraged as practical health tools to monitor patients’ activities. For instance, smartphones are used as an adapter with electrocardiogram electrodes to transmit data to detect silent atrial fibrillation.

– Digital healthcare services provide personalized patient care at reduced costs. According to a recent HIMSS Analytics survey, over 83% of healthcare organizations are already using cloud services. Moreover, HIMSS reports that the US Department of Health and Human Services listed 412 data breaches that were under investigation in 2018, and the need for network security is crucial than ever before.

