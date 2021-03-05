Sodium Sulphate Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Global Sodium Sulphate Market: Overview

Sodium sulphate is inorganic compound which is formed through sodium ions which are obtained from igneous rocks and reacts with sulphur deposits by dissolving in hot water and then it is filtered and put in cold water to obtain a crystalline form. Sodium Sulphate is an important compound which can be naturally obtained from lakes, arid region and springs. Pure hydrous form of sodium sulphate is known as mirabilite which is a primary source for obtaining the anhydrous form of sodium sulphate. The conventional technology used by the manufacturer for preparation of sodium sulphate was known as LeBlanc process, however, with technological advancement the LeBlanc process has been replaced by Solvay process. Sodium sulphate is extensively used as laxative and finning agent across various industries.

Global Sodium Sulphate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The sodium sulphate market is primarily driven by broad spectrum of industrial uses offered by it along with its commercial availability in three different forms. Sodium sulphate is predominantly used a laxative and finds extensive use various medical procedures such as colonoscopy among others. Sodium Sulphate is also used in the manufacturing of powdered detergents as it is easily available, neutral in nature and also manages the weight of the product making it economical to produce. Hence, is preferred choice among detergents manufacturers leading to upwelling the growth of sodium sulphate market. Sodium sulphate is also used as finning agent in manufacturing of glass as it helps to refrain the bubble formation by picking up the scums. Moreover, with continuous technological advancements sodium sulphate is also been used in solar energy storage. As sodium sulphate needs high amount of energy to change from solid to liquid hence highlighting its property for more storage of energy for any particular mass. Hence, rising demand for solar energy is expected to spur the market growth of sodium sulphate.

However, with continuous product innovation, the demand for powder detergent is succumbed by rising demand of liquid and gels based detergents which doesn’t require fillers. Thereby affecting the growth of sodium sulphate market. Moreover, it is not recommended among the people suffering from stomach and spleen disorders and also among elderly population. Hence, lack of warning labels by the manufacturer on products containing sodium sulphate may hamper the growth of sodium sulphate market.

Global Sodium Sulphate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, sodium sulphate market is segmented into:-

Salt Cake

Glauber’s Salt

Niter Cake

On the basis of product type, sodium sulphate market is segmented into:-

Pills

Powder

On the basis of end use industry, sodium sulphate market is segmented into:-

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Chemical

Paper

Others

Global Sodium Sulphate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sodium sulphate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. Europe accounts for significant share of sodium sulphate market. Owing to raising demand for exports of sodium sulphate containing products especially for making pulp & paper is spurring the market growth of sodium sulphate in Europe. North America is also expected to record a substantial growth in sodium sulphate market. Rising technological advancements and use of sodium sulphate in the new technological development such as solar energy is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region represents a potential segment for growth during the forecast period. Robust industrialisation development and innovations across various sectors is propelling the demand for sodium sulphate market is Asia pacific region.

Global Sodium Sulphate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global sodium sulphate market includes: Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., ECOBAT Technologies Ltd, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., The Aditya Birla Group, Borden & Remington Corp., Intersac

