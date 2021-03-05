Smartwatch Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The Smartwatch Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Smartwatch report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Smartwatch report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Smartwatch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smartwatch Market: Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and others.

Recent developments in the market are:

– September 2019 – Garmin unveiled new Venu smartwatch and adult Marvel watches. The Garmin Venu, VivoActive 4, VivoMove 3 and Legacy Heroes Series are all designed to give a tougher competition for the Apple Watch.

– August 2019 – Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active 2, which comes with an improved heart rate and an accelerometer. It also features a haptic-response touch bezel instead of a physical one.

Key Market Trends

Medical and Fitness to Account for a Significant Market Share

– Monitoring health has been the most advantageous aspect of wearables technology. Not only does it help fitness-enthusiasts by providing them with necessary health parameters but also aids patients by providing insights on their conditions. People are more worried about their health and this has led to an increase in shipment of fitness trackers. Since every smartwatch has a component of a fitness tracker, the popularity growth of smartwatch is increasing significantly, as it has multi-functional features for recording health parameters.

– Saving on both the time and resources, smartwatches are helping doctors by rendering some complex and significant information. Medical professionals are being backed by this data in solving puzzles, like what would be the impact of a new drug, or the constant monitoring of recovery status of an operated patient and much more.

– The accelerometers built into smartwatches can potentially be deployed to detect seizures and tremors, particularly with conditions like epilepsy. When epilepsy seizures happen, quick and effective treatment is an essential part of making sure the risks of long-term damage to the body are minimized. If smartwatches can be used to alert friends, family, and healthcare workers about seizures that could make a huge difference for the patient recovery.

– Fitbit is working towards clinical validation and regulatory approval of its software for use in detecting health conditions, such as sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation, which will help in promoting health fitness and growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to have Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the smartwatch market due to the growing consumer electronics industry, coupled with a rapid rise of smartwatch market vendors across the emerging economies of the region. Also, increasing tech-savvy population, a rising pool of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes along with growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain a healthy lifestyle, is driving the market growth.

– Advancements in research across the region are leading to increased innovation in recent years, which is instrumental, thereby, driving the demand for the smartwatch market to augment public safety measures by the department of police and other public safety organizations. Also, the growth in disposable income and the rapid adoption and popularity of enhanced gadgets are some of the primary drivers for the market in this geographical region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smartwatch Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

