Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global smartphone and tablet case and cover market is driven by the growing adoption of smartphone and tablets. The growths of e-commerce in the developing countries, has turned the smartphone and tablet case and cover market, from a niche market to a booming multi-billion market. The brand consciousness among the end users has increased over the years, due to which significant efforts towards industry consolidation is in persistence. Recently, Samsonite International S.A. acquired, Speck Products, a U.S. based designer and distributor of smartphone and tablet cases and covers.

From suppliers prospective, lower development cycle along with the low product life cycle of cases and covers, are driving the demand of the smartphone and tablets cases and covers market. Keeping aside the demand prospective, the increasing consumer awareness towards fashionable and attractive looking smartphone and tablet cases, especially among the younger age group is one of the dominant drivers of the market. The demand of newer smartphone, and tablet cases and covers materials, along with the functional advantages such as cases and covers offering protection from scratches and water has increased its market.

The market for smartphone and tablet cases and cover market is highly fragmented, with the presence of large number of regional small players and very limited number of large multinational players. Some of the competitors in the smartphone and tablet case and covers market are Mobile Fun Limited, Aeoss, AMZER, and MOKO.

