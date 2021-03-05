Smart Shipping Containers Market Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2025

Smart shipping containers are an integral part of the complex shipping management systems, which is utilized to track the movement of marine cargo around the globe. Each smart container has been tagged with a unique barcode for scanning at entry and exit of the container from the docking point. Transportation management systems (TMS), in combination with cutting edge software and communication networks, monitor shipping routes, times, and logistics.

Each smart shipping container is expected to provide valuable live data feeds to the control centers attributed to modern GPS and cellular modem technology, which helps significantly to improve transportation management around the globe. Logistic management would be able to track goods throughout their journey with the help of smart containers equipped with modern tracking, control, and monitoring sensors. This is likely to improve marine cargo logistics, as most misrouted or lost containers could be found easily.

A major part of the world’s logistic and supply chain consist of shipping containers. Millions of shipping containers are utilized for overseas transport of essential commodities and food supplies around the globe. Tracking of the commodities stored and being transported through shipping containers is the utmost priority of all shipping companies operating in the world. Better shipping containers and tracking and monitoring provides more insights and information regarding the safety and restraints about maritime transport.

Better tracking and monitoring of each transported and received shipping container helps obtain a real-time scenario, which enables companies to make better decisions regarding supply chain from front to back-end. Smart shipping containers would not only provide high level of transparency and high degree of customer services, but also allow for optimization of the supply chain, restrains, and loopholes. Presently, most smart shipping containers are connected with IoT (Internet of Things) and smart sensors technology, which carry out specific functions related to data gathering and emergency control.

Smart sensors installed in transport containers also provides detailed information on container temperature, humidity, pressure, and container movement, which is anticipated to save a lot of money during the course of the container movement from one place to other. Smart sensors react to minute changes regarding the environment inside the container, and they respond immediately toward any change, by informing or by sending an alarm to the central monitoring facility located remotely from the smart container. The problem can be diagnosed remotely, and it also provides the exact location and ample amount of time to the crew members to fix the problem inside the container.

A majority of the capital loss during the marine logistic operations around the globe is accounted by spoilt goods inside the container. Damage to goods inside the container is likely to result in loss of revenue to the logistic companies. Usage of smart sensors in shipping containers is projected to help reduce the losses incurred by loss and damage of goods. Additionally, smart shipping containers also reduce regular in-person checkup, which is further anticipated to help create a safe and healthy work environment for the shipping inspection crew.

Most shipping companies are presently inclined toward employing smart shipping containers to mitigate the losses due to loss of cargo and damaged/spoilt goods and to ensure the security of the cargo. Significant capital is lost by shipping companies every year to pirated cargo. Usage of smart shipping containers is likely to save billions of dollars for shipping companies around the globe. Ensuring cargo security by the combination of IoT and TMS is estimated to improve the overall shipping scenario throughout the global shipping and logistic supply chain. Major restraints of the smart shipping cargo market are the high cost structure and capital investment for smart containers, and a lack of awareness toward modern shipping technology among small shippers.

Key global players operating in the smart shipping containers market include GE Shipping, Maersk Shipping, Freight Filter, iContainers, Freightos, and CargoSphere. Global players that employ modern IoT technology for freight management and tracking include Flexport, ShipBob, Shipwise, Transporteca, and VeriTread. Adoption of TMS solutions with a combination of IoT and smart sensors is increasing rapidly around the globe. Better security, logistical data control, connectivity, pressure and temperature monitoring, and remote management is likely to drive the market for smart shipping containers. Rising revenue loss, misplacement, and damage to container goods in the shipping industry across the globe provide immense potential for the smart shipping container market.